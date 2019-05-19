Abdulsalam, 5 Governors Honour Hajia Saratu Iya Aliyu As New NACCIMA President

Former Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar and five northern Governors were among dignitaries who graced the investiture of Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu who became the 1st female Northerner to take on the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The new NACCIMA President who was honoured in a grand investiture thanked NACCIMA for the opportunity to serve and the confidence reposed in her to pilot the affairs of NACCIMA as it’s 20th National President for the next 2 years. She promised to continue in the tradition of excellence by strengthening the NACCIMA secretariat and the capability of its staff.

General Abdulsalam A. Abubakar GCFR Nigeria’s former head of state chaired the investiture ceremony, while congratulating the new President and thanked NACCIMA for honouring her.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello said NACCIMA made a good choice in having Hajiya Aliyu as her President, stressing that NACCIMA under her leadership will take the Association to greater heights.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state also wished Aliyu a successful tenure saying he is at home in Kaduna where he grew up.

Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar assured Aliyu of his support stating that having performed well as Kaduna chamber president, she will do great as the 20th national President of NACCIMA. He urged her to build on success of the immediate past president and make NACCIMA greater and stronger.

Plateau State Governor Dr.Simon Bako Lalung advised the new NACCIMA President to focus on making Nigeria a truly and viable zero oil nation through Agriculture.

The host Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai congratulated Aliyu and said Kaduna state government acknowledges the role of private sector as that of valuable partners in development.

El Rufai who was represented by Prof. Kabiru Matu welcomed NACCIMA delegates across Nigeria to Kaduna, assuring that Kaduna is always committed towards providing enabling environment for businesses tk thrive.

The outgoing NACCIMA President, Iyalode Alaba Lawson who handed over to Aliyu after a successful 2 year tenure as its 19th & 1st female president prayed for wisdom, knowledge and understanding for the new President to steer the ship of NACCIMA.

The new NACCIMA President is a graduate of education from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, having served the chamber movement for almost 3 decades said the completion of Abuja towers will be of utmost priority during her 2 year tenure.

Aliyu is married to Senator Nuhu Labbo Aliyu, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of police and they are blessed with children and grandchildren.