NEWS
AUN Graduates 126 Students
The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, in Adamawa state, has graduated 126 students, who exile through various courses of the institution.
The President of the AUN, Dr Dawn Dekle, charged its graduating students to go into the world and change it with the knowledge and skills they acquired while in the university.
The university which, during its 11th Commencement ceremony at the weekend, 37 of the students graduated with Master’s degrees and 89 who concluded their first degrees.
The Dekle, said, “AUN has given you the superpowers of service leadership, teamwork, critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.
“This is all you need to succeed in life, and you will be more powerful than others by continuing to develop these capacities. If you do, not only will you change the world, but you will enable a world of change.”
The university conferred a honourary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, on a third-term member of the House of Representatives and chairperson of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje.
Dr Nnenna who delivered the Commencement Address, told the graduating students that Nigeria needed fresh ideas for development and it was up to them to offer such ideas.
“Our country is starving and in desperate need of fresh ideas, clear heads with unjaundiced vision and a youthful, purposeful leadership. I implore you to embark on a leadership renaissance that will redefine our nation’s identity.”
The American University of Nigeria was established in 2004 by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar “with the core philosophies of entrepreneurship and development,” according to a booklet containing the names of graduating students and other contents.
