Ex-Bayelsa Security Adviser Rally Support For NDDC Boss

Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, the Former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa State Government ,has urged stakeholders and politicians from the Nine States of the Niger Delta to sheathe their swords and support the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by the Acting Managing Director, Professor Nelson Branbaifa.

According to Chief Kpodoh, the politicians and stakeholders should stop the alleged sponsored campaign of calumny against the Branbaifa led NDDC and support him for effective delivery on the mandate of accelerated development of the region.

Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, who made this known yesterday in Yenagoa, said the Professor Branbaifa led leadership has recorded notable achievement in the area of quick payment outstanding debts which was incurred by the previous administration and hindered the development in the region.”

Kpodoh noted that the current management of the NDDC, compared to the ones in the past, has done well in the area of judicious use of funds, “the NDDC management on the past is noted to have incurred over N150billion debt in less than eight months in office. The nee board has brought into the commission, the anti-corruption stand of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

“Past management teams of the NDDC failed to live up to expectations and refused to interpret the Niger Delta Master plan effectively. They refused to show sincerity towards the development of the region inspite of the huge moneys released to them by federal government. Lots of past NDDC bosses enriched themselves at the expense of the region’s development.”

“But now with Prof. Branbaifa, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a Bayelsa man known to possess experience in the region. He knows what the region needed and how to achieve it. He is capable, educated and sincere. The stakeholders of the region should give him a chance.”

Kpodoh noted that instead of the pull-him-down syndrome against the current NDDC Board,” the youths, Elders, Traditional rulers and State Governors should support the Prof. Branbaifa leadership to succeed and deliver on its mandate.”

“the Professor Branbaifa led NDDC has awarded and made payment to all contractors handling the clearing and weeds and water hyacinth along creeks and river in the region.The youth volunteer scheme which has removed over 10,000 youth from the street and award of water rehabilitation scheme in the region”

“They habe also awarded and made payment for the dissilting of major drains and canal ahead of the rainy season. Also Numerous training programmes on ICT, Agro and Allied processing. Thr NDDC has also done the clearing of all outstanding payment to contractors from N30 million down.”

“We also applaud the Acting Managing Director for the approval and payment of the water hyacinth jobs and for approving the payment of NDDC volunteer youth empowerment programme which the previous administration failed to implement”.