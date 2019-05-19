Human Trafficking: Edo Taskforce Lauds Senator Urhoghide, Niger Delta Ministry On Training Programme For Returnees

…insists ‘only returnees filled slot allotted to Taskforce’

The Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking (ETAHT) has expressed appreciations to Senator Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South Senatorial District) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for a two-week intensive training programme on poultry farming for some returnees in the state.

In a statement, Chairman of the Taskforce, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, said the training adds to the long list of support programmes being implemented by the state government to reintegrate the returnees back into the society.

Omorogbe, who is also the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Edo State, stated that the “slots allotted to the Taskforce were filled only by returnees, who put up a good showing at the sessions.”

She said the Taskforce submitted a list returnees to organisers of the training and while some have been trained, others are shortlisted to commence training shortly, noting,, “We commend the decision by Senator Urhoghide in ensuring that the returnees are shortlisted and partake in the skills acquisition programme, which presents them with another opportunity to reinvent themselves in business and eke out a decent, dignified living.

“We want to use this opportunity to state that the skills acquisition programme is in batches. While some participants were trained in Ibadan, Oyo State, others were trained in Benin City, with everyone getting the same package at the end of the training programme. These were polled from the list f returnees whose names the Taskforce had summited to the aforementioned Ministry.

“As we receive the returnees, who completed the programme and got the starter pack of N300,000 provided by the organisers, we want to assure those who are yet to benefit from the training that more batches have been lined up to commence training.

“The Taskforce has continued to provide support for the resettlement and reintegration of the returnees back into the society and this training programme aligns with the numerous other programmes being implemented by the Edo State Government in ensuring that indigenes of the state who return from arduous journeys abroad find their feet again and settle back into society with ease,” she added.