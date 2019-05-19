Kaduna Commences Maternal, Child Health Week Monday

Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KDSHCDA) has concluded plans for the conduct of Maternal New Born and Child Health Week in the State on Monday.

In a press statement signed by the Deputy Director, (PHC) of the Agency, Malam Hamza Ibrahim Ikara, it explained that all adequate arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the maternal new born and child Health Week which is to run between 20th – 24th May, 2019.

The statement further explained that the week is aimed at ensuring that pregnant women and children were provided with high impact, cost effective interventions that would boost their health and well being.

According to the statement, the interventions will be provided in 963 Health facilities in the 23 Local Government areas of the State.

The deputy director called on the parents, pregnant women, caregivers among others to make good use of the week to uptake the interventions with a view to achieving excellent health for women and children.

He also called on the Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders and Stakeholders to educate their followers on the importance of the week so as to achieve the desired results.