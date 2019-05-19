Kenneth Ekhuemelo Emerges Winner Of Hymnodia Season 1

Hymnodia, the first-ever reality TV show created around hymns and worship reached its climax at its Season one grand finale recently at the MUSON Centre in Lagos, with Kenneth Ekhuemelo (Hymntestant No 6) beating all comers to win the grand prize, the ASAPH at a fiercely-contested show which saw other contestants referred to as hymntestants painstakingly showcasing their talents in diverse dimensions of hymn renditionj to outwit their counterparts.

In addition to the ASAPH, a specially designed award named after David’s chief musician, the prize for Ekhuemelo included a cash reward of N5 million and a brand-new car.

After receiving the ASAPH and his other prizes, Ekhuemelo stated, “Firstly, l am grateful to God and have to really thank Him for this opportunity to showcase and enhance my talent. I commend Hymnodia for this great opportunity. I am also grateful to my family and those that appreciate me.”

The grand finale was a colourful concert of hymns tagged the Hymncert, which ended the 14-week show piece that offered entertainment, education and edification benefits to its continuously growing fan base.