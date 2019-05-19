Lojede Set To Shoot Late Thomas Sankara’s Biopic

Arguably one of the greatest Nigerian ambassadors in the make-belief industry, Fabian Adeoye Lojede is an actor that has honed the business of entertainment.

He may be known for his acting skills, but Fabian is also an award winning producer and director. He can be remembered as the enigmatic lead character in the Pan-African TV series ‘Jacob’s Cross’, or as Corporal Omolodun in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘October 1’. Perhaps, recall his charismatic character Femi, in the award-winning movie ‘Man on Ground’ which he also co-produced or more recently in the soon-to-be released ‘Comatose’ which he also produced and starred alongside actress Bimbo Akintola.

But beyond his acting, Lojede is a creative entrepreneur whose talents cut across advertising, media and film industry. He started his career as a copywriter in global advertising agency Rosabel Leo Burnett in 1998. Armed with a fruity voice, Lojede landed roles in radio dramas and commercials such that by 2003, he has relocated to South Africa and set up a Pan-African production company, 1Take Media in partnership with Mickey Madoda Dube. His company produced several commercials for Nigerian banks. Lojede also runs Blu Flamingo Digital, a digital advertising agency that operates in five African countries founded by his wife Seanice.

Apart from his acting skills, Lojede is also a film producer and director who is passionate about telling original African stories. He recently created a Pan-African network that will see African collaborating on different capacities to project the African narrative in a positive light. For Lojede, it is the only way forward to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the continent.

‘Comatose’, a film that tackles the global debate on euthanasia is the first to be produced under this new initiative. Already, he has secured the blessing of the family of the revered Pan-African leader, Thomas Sankara to develop a feature on the leader.

“I visited his family house and his village and it was an amazing and humbling experience. It left me with hope that if we could produce one of him, we can produce more.”

Despite his multiple talents, Lojede finds exceptional satisfaction in writing. “Writing will always be my first love. The process of generating and creating an idea that eventually forms into a story is so fulfilling,” he noted.

Currently, he is shooting a new international TV series in Cape Town and has in development, a Pan-African music drama series called Eko Vibes. There is also a documentary ‘Omo Egun’, “which is about tracing my family’s masquerade history and lineage in Abeokuta,” in the pipeline. “I’m also in post-production for my short film titled ‘Eje’.