NHF AGM Ratifies Constitution

The Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) has finally ratified and unanimously endorsed its constitution for entire practitioners of the sport.

The final adoption of the document which contains the overall working guidelines for the country’s Hockey came into effect after 31 persons, who were part of its special congress endorsed it at their special congress held in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking after the approval of the constitution, the president of the federation,

Senator Abdul Ningi said the ratification of the constitution will further boost the development of the game at the grassroots.

“We were able to put up new innovation to the game, this is a big achievement for the federation and I must also inform that the federation is putting a strong emphasis on the development of Hockey at the grassroots,” he said.

In the new constitution, we have made provision for a Chief executive officer, CEO of the federation who be saddled with the responsibilities to liaise with the private sector in generating revenue for the federation” he added.

On his parts vice president of the federation, Simon Nkom opined that they are working towards making Nigerian hockey compete with top hockey playing nations in the world and they are laying the foundation by this constitution.

It would be recalled, that the Ministry of Sports gave National Sports Federations deadlines to hold their Congress to adopt and ratify their Constitutions before October later this year.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria hockey team will play their all African Games in South Africa which will also serve as the qualifier for Tokyo 2020 after Morocco failed to meet with international hockey federation requirement, FIH for hosting a top tournament of that magnitude.