The Things I Do

Sometimes, I dream before I go to bed. My mind gallops across the sky, as the thoughts of my future and my big dreams approach. I lie awake hoping they come into fruition. Maybe one day they will. Sometimes, those dreams come to me when I write as I go through the alternating velocities of the emotional rollercoaster. Sometimes, I feel what I pen down is the best thing ever, like the newly emerged spring tulips, or the perfect summer’s day; maybe even the newly emerged tulips on the perfect summer day. Other times, I sit back, pick it apart, internally criticize it, and I feel sad. More accurately, I feel a deep melancholy erupting within my soul: one that sometimes yearns for earthly pleasures to appease it. I am my harshest critic, and that in this case is not a good thing.

Sometimes, I look at others who inspire me: people who have defied the odds, battled the obstacles and done well for themselves. I look at the dream chasers and I admire the things they have accomplished. I listen to their music, I read their books, I watch them play, and I feel their fighting spirits. Sometimes its easy to fall into the traps of comparative envy, when I should be understanding that everyone has different paths on the different journeys we find ourselves on. From a young age, I have always known that my journey is that of a pilgrim’s, always traveling on the ever narrow road.

Sometimes, I feel certain situations are not conducive to making my dreams become a reality. The situation that I think of the most is life in the country that houses 180 million people. Many of them are dreamers, many of them are money chasers, and sometimes, there is an overlap between the two. Nigeria is constructed in a way to deter ambition and derail it off its tracks by any means necessary. It is a place where dreams are killed, and visions are blurred. I think of the Giannis Antetokounmpos, the Israel Adesanyas and the Divine Odudurus of the world, particularly and most recently, the last of the aforementioned. Nigeria laughed at him, made memes of him, ridiculed him, did not support him, and now that he left the country and is chasing his dreams, we want him back. Nigeria is the abusive stepparent who justifies the successes of her children by praising her neglect and abuse towards them.

Sometimes, I believe I am different regardless of those around me. We are perhaps all selfishly, by default factory settings, primed to see ourselves as the exceptions and not the general rule. We are the Michael Jordans and the Muhammed Alis in our own stories; we are the monumental colossuses through the eyes we see through. Other times, I feel mundane and unimportant, as the routine of the state I find myself in seems redundant, almost as if I could be doing more than I already am in my life thus far. Other times, when in transition periods, I feel unsure of myself. It is a feeling I believe I will carry with myself, until the day that I die.

And sometimes, I write. I write not just because I am forced to do so on a weekly basis for a national newspaper, nor do I do so in the pursuit for success. I am a firm believer in chasing excellence instead. I write for many reasons, intertwined in one singular embodiment: I write because it makes me happy. I write to find myself in the words, because stories are a mirror. I write to find out what I think and understand myself as I grow, because true nobility and true understanding is being better than your former self. Hemingway said it best. All I can do is control the things that I can, and leave the rest to the grace and favor of He who never sleeps. Sometimes, I write my way out of my bad thoughts till I find myself frolicking in green pastures, wandering but following the path of the yellow brick road.