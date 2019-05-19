Tonto Dikeh and Her 40 Seconds Ex

In the past week the social media has been agog, over Nollywood’s Actress, Tonto Dikeh’s interview, with popular On-Air-Personality (OAP) Daddy Freeze, which went viral for a number of reasons.

In the video, Tonto Dikeh had called her ex-husband a liar, for alleging that only four people had attended their wedding, which she had sponsored. But what gave the interview much traction was the savvy actress’ audacity, in calling her ex-husband a forty seconds man.

Within hours cartoons were created, praising the forty seconds man, a strong man for being able to father a child with less than one minute action, while she was judged a frustrated ex-wife who wouldn’t let her Ex-Olakunle Churchill be, despite that he had lost the custody battle of their 3 year old son to her.

She was judged for being desperate to get married, to the point of using her personal funds to pay for her dowry and even buying the clothes and shoes, he (Churchill) wore to their wedding.

Much ado was given to the actress by both men and women, some who suffered terrible domestic violence, frustrated marriages and some who even had less than 40 seconds in their own matrimonial beds, yet all was forgotten to judge, the spirited Tonto.

Nigerians at this point forgot the security challenges bedeviling us as a nation, which varied from the kidnappers along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, who had now created standing rooms for passengers who insist on taking the train service, to avoid becoming victims of the merciless kidnappers.

They forgot the killings from herdsmen in Kaduna communities, Benue and parts of Jos. Nigerians forgot the communal clashes in Taraba, Rivers and many other states.

They forgot the ‘one chancers’ that had become a passenger’s nightmare in the very heart of the capital city, from the bandits who had displaced communities in Zamfara, the unpaid workers in many states, they forgot the thousands of youths who remain jobless and have turned to fraud ‘yahoo-yahoo’ as a means to earn a livelihood or join the upper class, who spend money without a thought.

Nigerians all forgot the victims of human trafficking being returned from Libya, the young girls being lured to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The nation forgot the 9 young lives that were ran over by an NSCDC official, an officer charged by law to protect the lives he killed. We all forgot Boko Haram and the thousands they had displaced over time.

Much ado was given to Tonto Dikeh and her forty seconds Ex, while we forgot that the challenges that have become our everyday nightmare will continue, because the people have chosen to celebrate the misery of a couple who had failed in their marital choices, while crime and criminals continued to gain and enrich themselves to the detriment of our nation.

While the picture painted above, shows a nation in dire need of help, it is time citizens begin to not only hold government accountable, but to also begin to place premium and value on the lives of fellow citizens. Citizens should learn to speak out and begin to expose the criminals within.

No doubt the kidnapper or the killer is another’s father or mother, a brother or sister, a son or daughter, or even a neighbour, it is time we speak out as a nation against the evils that are destroying us, for indeed when the criminals are done with their victims, they will come for us.

God Save Nigeria!