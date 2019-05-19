Total Redemption From Christ Our Saviour

N

oah did not just believe the word of God that judgement via the flood was coming, but he did something by building the Ark for the salvation of his house. It is faith that makes you believe the word of God and act according to that word. When the word of God comes to you to repent because there is judgement at the end of a sinful lifestyle, you repent and flee destruction. Faith always has a visible and recognizable action, and it is the action of that faith the Lord will see and proclaim His blessings upon your life. Abraham went out in obedience and faith in God; he did not say, ‘seeing is believing’. He believed the naked word of the Almighty God. The ‘going’ is the action of faith in Abraham (Hebrews 11:8).Whenever God speaks to us, we show that we believe the Lord when we take appropriate and immediate action. “By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter; Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season” (Hebrews 11:24-25). Moses knew God’s promise and that if he stayed in Egypt he would not be a partaker of the Promised Land, and so he chose to identify with the suffering of the people of God. He acted and forsook Egypt. “By faith he forsook Egypt, not fearing the wrath of the king: for he endured, as seeing him who is invisible” (Hebrews 11:27). The choice you make will show your action of faith. If you are living in sin, the Lord is telling you that it is going to bring damnation and condemnation. Believe that word and immediately, without wasting time, repent and come out of it; that is the action of faith. When God has told you what to do, you forget about what people will say, do not fear their wrath or opposition to your decision to follow and obey the Lord. Rise up and do what the Lord has commanded and demanded of your life. God always looks at actions of faith and brings blessings.

1. The Access by Faith – Romans 5:1-2; Acts 15:9; 2 Thessalonians 1:11

The four men wanted access to Christ to bring the sick man down to His presence. There were barriers but their faith found a way. They did not give up; and you will not give up. You must have access to the Lord tonight. Faith will make a way where there is no way. With that access to the Lord, salvation and healing will be yours. “By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God” (Romans 5:2).Peace that comes in salvation, purity that comes in sanctification, and any kind of blessing spiritual and physical all come through faith (Acts 15:9). It is faith that grants us access to the power of the Holy Ghost (2 Thessalonians 1:11). Peace, purity and power are all accessed by faith.

1. The Accounting of Faith – Hebrews 11:17-19; 7:25; Ephesians 3:20,21; Jude 24-25

The four men were calculating, this man must get well; and once they put the man down in the presence of Christ, they counted the healing done. And tonight, you will touch Christ and by your action of faith and access to Christ by faith, you can count your healing done. Your faith will work mightily in your life in Jesus Name. That man or woman in this service will get well. Faith says it must be done. “Accounting that God was able to raise him up, even from the dead; from whence also he received him in a figure” (Hebrews 11:19). The paralytic man himself believed that once he got to the presence of Jesus, who is the Resurrection and Life, he would be well; and so will you. Our God is Able. Whatever blessings you need in your life, our God is able. You need salvation, then put faith into action, repent and know that there is no other way except through Jesus Christ. Believe and embrace Him as the only Saviour, and your salvation is sure in Jesus Name. To have access Christ, take away every barrier that will hinder you, and you will come into multiple blessings of God in Jesus Name.

Once you are connected to Christ, you can count done all you are believing Him for in your life in Jesus Name. “Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them” (Hebrews 7:25). Always have that in your mind as you come to ask or pray unto Him, that He is able. Thank God tonight our God is able, and He will accomplish every good desire in your life in Jesus Name. “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us” (Ephesians 3:20). And those four people knew about Christ’s ability, and that God is able. And if you know beyond every shadow of doubt that our God is able, you will not miss your blessing tonight. Always remember when you go to pray that our God is able. Faith works out all things that are needed for earth and heaven in our lives. Through faith we conquer, are saved, healed, sanctified, empowered, provided for and preserved.

POINT 2. FORGIVENESS OF ALL SINS THROUGH CHRIST’S ATONEMENT

Mark 2:5-10

Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God that takes away the sins of the world, knew what He came to do. He knew the sick man’s heart and thoughts, his inner struggles, sinfulness and sorrow, hence he said, ‘Son, thy sins be forgiven thee’. “But there were certain of the scribes sitting there, and reasoning in their hearts. Why doth this man thus speak blasphemies? who can forgive sins but God only?” (Mark 2:6-7). The Pharisees, scribes and unbelievers around this man and questioned Christ’s authority to forgive sins. Unbeliever around you will not hinder the pronouncement of Jesus Christ concerning your forgiveness and healing in Jesus Name.They saw Jesus as an ordinary man like themselves, but He is the Very Son of God, and has power authority to forgive sins. Jesus could heal the body as well as the soul (Mark 2:9). It is easy for Him to raise the dead, heal the sick, cleanse the leper or make the soul deep in sin to come alive and be saved. Everything is easy for the Lord, and every need in your life is be easy for Him, salvation, sanctification, baptism in the Holy Ghost, deliverance and breaking of every yoke, and will be done in Jesus Name. “But that ye may know that the Son of man hath power on earth to forgive sins, (he saith to the sick of the palsy,)” (Mark 2:10). How does forgiveness come? Three things here:

1. Sorrow for Sin – 2 Corinthians 7:10; Luke 7:40-48; Proverbs 28:13

Being sorry for your sinfulness and iniquities is necessary before forgiveness will come. If you are still enjoying and loving your sins, there will be no forgiveness and you will never be saved. “For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death” (2 Corinthians 7:10). It is godly and genuine sorrow for sin that bring irreversible salvation. You are so sorry for the evil you have done in the past, that you are asking for the grace of God and the chance to live for His glory and not continue in your sin. It is that sorrow for sin, that makes your repentance real and genuine, and it drives you away from your sin to the Saviour. “Thy sins are forgiven” (Luke 7:48). The woman in this passage had sorrow for her sins. She knew that she was a defiled, sinful and dirty person and wept at Jesus’ feet cleaning them with her tears, wiped them with her hair, which was her glory, and anointed them with oil, asking for forgiveness. When you have sorrow for sin like that, forgiveness will come. There is no forgiveness for sin for sins covered (Proverbs 28:13).

1. Separation from your Sin – John 5:14; 8:11; 1 Corinthians 15:34; 2 Corinthians 7:11

Once you embrace Christ as your Saviour, and are connected to Him, you must break the link between you and your sin. Forgiveness is not just regret but leads to total separation from those sins. “Afterward Jesus findeth him in the temple, and said unto him, Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee” (John 5:14). Jesus told this man that he must be separated from his sin, or worse things will happen to him. “She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more” (John 8:11). Here was a woman caught in adultery, that could have gone to hell if the mob had stoned her according to Moses’ Law, but she found forgiveness and pardon in Christ Jesus. Yet, Christ told her to be separated from her sins. “Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame” (1 Corinthians 15:34). After we are saved and forgiven, we must wake up to righteousness and sin no more. We become more careful not to allow sin in our lives; that is the evidence of real salvation, transformation and the touch of the Lord in our lives. We become angry at the sins of the past and the people that made us to fall into those sins (2 Corinthians 7:11).

1. Shielding from Sin – Psalms 19:13; 119:113; Romans 6:12-14; 1 Peter 1:5

Christ shields you that you don’t continue in your sins. You pray to be protected and preserved from those sins, so that you will not go back to them anymore. “Keep back thy servant also from presumptuous sins; let them not have dominion over me: then shall I be upright, and I shall be innocent from the great transgression” (Psalms 19:13). You want to remain clean and innocent from your sins. “Order my steps in thy word: and let not any iniquity have dominion over me” (Psalms 119:133). He will shield and protect you from evil. Let not sin reign in your mortal bodies (Romans 6:12). The sins of the past are gone forever; let your life be protected by the grace of the Lord and the consciousness of the presence of Christ. Yield every member of your body to God. “For sin shall not have dominion over you…” (Romans 6:14). You are kept, preserved, protected and shielded by the power of God (1 Peter 1:5).

POINT 3. FREEDOM FROM ALL SICKNESS BY CHRIST’S AUTHORITY

Mark 2:10-12

Christ Jesus has the power to forgive, heal, deliver and set free. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. That is why you will not go back home empty handed. Freedom is coming to you and will be established in your life in Jesus Name. “And immediately he arose, took up the bed, and went forth before them all; insomuch that they were all amazed, and glorified God, saying, We never saw it on this fashion” (Mark 2:12). This year, the Lord will do spectacular things in your life that you will say that you never saw it on this fashion. This year will be glorious and wonderful for you.

Three things:

1. The Cure for His Sickness – Luke 4:32,36; Acts 10:38

Christ’s word will come forth with power to cure all your sicknesses. “And they were all amazed, and spake among themselves, saying, What a word is this! for with authority and power he commandeth the unclean spirits, and they come out” (Luke 4:36). You will not carry any property of Satan back home because God anointed Jesus with the Holy Ghost and with power to do good and heal all that are oppressed of the devil, (Acts 10:38), and He has not changed. He will answer your prayer

1. The Command of our Saviour – Mark 2:11-12,3; Luke 9:23; Ephesians 6:13-17; 2 Thessalonians 3:8-9

“I say unto thee, Arise, and take up thy bed, and go thy way into thine house. And immediately he arose, took up the bed, and went forth before them all; insomuch that they were all amazed, and glorified God, saying, We never saw it on this fashion.” (Mark 2:11-12). When he was sick, paralyzed, incapacitated, impotent, helpless, hopeless, men showed mercy and carried him, but now Jesus had healed him, and commanded him to take his bed. Those four men were still there, and the man did not call on them to help him after the healing to carry his bed. He was no longer hopeless and helpless; he was healed and should not be a parasite. You are no more a paralytic, begin a new series of actions; demonstrate your healing, do it yourself!

A parasite is somebody always leaning on and looking to others for help. Take up your “bed” yourself. “And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23). Now grace has come, take up your cross, connect with the strength of Christ and walk courageously and victoriously in Jesus Name. Put on the whole armour of God and stand. You will stand! Whatever the challenge, the Lord wants you to apply faith; you are not a beggar, use the grace of God in you to face all your challenges, and the name of Jesus by faith to cast out whatever bothers you.

You can carry your “bed” and you will by the strength and power of the Lord come to you today. “Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked” (Ephesians 6:16). You will be able to, because the power of God dwells within you, and your faith will not fail. Paul the Apostle was not a parasite, worked for his living. “Neither did we eat any man’s bread for nought; but wrought with labour and travail night and day, that we might not be chargeable to any of you: Not because we have not power, but to make ourselves an ensample unto you to follow us” (2 Thessalonians 3:8-9). You will not be a parasite, others have their own challenges, “beds” to carry, and you will carry your own. You will not be a parasite in Jesus Name.

1. His Courage before the Scribes – Mark 2:12; Matthew 5:16

“And immediately he arose, took up the bed, and went forth before them all…” (Mark 2:12). In the presence of those scribes, scorners and scoffers who did not believe, the healed man was courageous, stood up and carried his bed, and the people said they never saw it in this fashion. In your life, scribes, scorners, scoffers will not hinder your miracle and total freedom in Jesus Name. you will not look at them. In their presence, you will rise up, pick up your bed, take a new job and live the Christian life with courage. You are going to walk triumphantly in Jesus Name. Your life, new activities, victory, and dominion will glorify God

Ponder on this! Faith works out all things that are needed for earth and heaven in our lives. Through faith we conquer, are saved, healed, sanctified, empowered, provided for and preserved. Pastor (Dr) W.F Kumuyi.

Ponder on this! It is that sorrow for sin, that makes your repentance real and genuine, and it drives you away from your sin to the Saviour. Pastor (Dr) W.F Kumuyi.

Hard Sayings – Once you embrace Christ as your Saviour, and are connected to Him, you must break the link between you and your sin.Pastor (Dr) W.F Kumuyi.

Reflection – Faith always has a visible and recognizable action, and it is the action of that faith the Lord will see and proclaim His blessings upon your life. Pastor (Dr) W.F Kumuyi.

Words on the Marble – You are no more a paralytic, begin a new series of actions; demonstrate your healing, do it yourself! Pastor (Dr) W.F Kumuyi.

Key Words – Faith will make a way where there is no way. Pastor (Dr) W.F Kumuyi.