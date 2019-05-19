WAGES OF SIN PART FOUR (4)

How God Solved The Sin Problem

The problem between God and man has been settled through the death of Jesus. Sin problem is already settled. John 1:29. “The next day he saw Jesus coming to him and said, ‘Look! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” (Amp). Jesus was the ultimate and final sacrifice for sins. Christ was the fulfillment of Old Testament Passover lamb. He was the final lamb that was sacrificed.

There is no more sacrifice that is remaining for sin.

Therefore in Christ our sins were forgiven once and for all. It wasn’t forgiven on a progressive basis, but it was once and for all.

Eph. 1:7 “Since we are not joined to Christ, we have been given the treasure of redemption by his blood – the total cancellation of our sin – all because of the cascading riches of his grace” (TPT).

Isaiah 53 – shows how God punished Jesus for our sins.

Isaiah 53:5-12

“But he was wounded for one transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: The chastisement for our peace was upon him, and by his stripes we are healed.

All we like sheep have gone astray: we have turned, everyone to his own way: and the Lord has laid on him the iniquities of us all. He was oppressed and he was afflicted yet he opened not his mouth, He was led as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent so he was taken from prison and from judgment And who will declare his generation? For he was cut off from the Living, for the transgressions of my people he was stricken………..yet it pleased the Lord to bruise Him: He has Put Him to grief .When you made His soul an offering for our sins He should see his seed, he shall prolong His days and the pleasure of the Lord shall prosper in His hand. He shall see the Labour of his Soul, and be satisfied. By his Knowledge my righteous servant shall justify many, for he shall bear their iniquities.

Therefore I will divide Him a portion with the great and He shall divide the spoil with the strong, Because he poured out His soul unto death, And he was numbered with the transgressors, and He bore the sin of many And made intercession for the transgressors” (NKJV)

The above passage was the prophecy of Isaiah the prophet, on the significance of the death of Christ, The death of Christ was the punishment for the sins of the world, For God so loved the World He gave His only Loved son, the reason God gave his son Jesus Christ, was that he will punish Him for the sin of the people. Therefore anyone who believes in His son Jesus will be excluded from punishment.

Isaiah 5: 35-11 Good News Bible

“But he endured the suffering that should have been ours, the pain that we should have been born. All the while we thought that his suffering was punishment sent by God,

But because of our sins he was wounded, beaten because of the evil we did. We are healed by the punishment he suffered and made us whole by the blows he received.

All of us were like sheep that were lost, each of us going on his own way. But the lord made the punishment fall on him, the punishments all of us deserved.

He was treated harshly. But endured it humbly, he never said a word. Like a lamb about to be slaughtered. Like a sheep about to be sheared, he never said a word.

He was arrested and sentenced and led off to die, no one cared about his fate. He was put to death for the sins off our people………

The Lord says “it was my will that he should suffer his death was a sacrifice to bring forgiveness. And so he will see his descendant he will live a long life, and through him my purpose will succeed.

After a life of suffering he will again have joy, he will know that he did not suffer in vain. My devoted servant, with whom I am pleased, will bear the punishment of many and for his sake I will forgive them”

V.6……… but the Lord made the punishment full on Christ death way GOD’S punishment not for any wrong He did, but for our sins.

Rom.6:23. Says for the ways of sin is death. The wages have already been paid by God Himself through His son Jesus Christ on the cross the good news is that you don’t have to pay for your sins Jesus has paid it all through his death All you have to do is to receive the gift of God, which is eternal life, that is found only in Christ.

V.11 says after a life of suffering, he will again have joy; he will know that he did not suffer in vain.

My devoted servant, with whom I am pleased, will bear the punishment of many and for his sake I will forgive them. It gives Christ joy that all his suffering and punishment will not in vain, when he sees those who believe in him go free of punishment for their sins.

His death should be in vain if God should require anyone who believes in Christ to be responsible for his sins.

It is either you believe in Jesus, that is accepting Him as your personal Lord and savior and receive the benefit of his death, or go without Jesus ad pay for your sins, and the payment is death. The decision is yours to make, salvation is only in Christ Jesus.

Gal. 2:21 “I refuse to reject this grace of God, But if a person is put right with God through the Low, it means that Christ died for nothing”(GNB)

Gal.3:22. But the scriptures make it clear that since we were all under the power of sin, we needed Jesus! And he is the savior who brings the promises to those who believe!! Beloved every human being is under sin what it means is that no human can save him, every human is guilty so living a life without Jesus, is a helpless and pitiable Condition.

God doesn’t send anyone to hell because of their sin. But because they haven’t accepted the payment for their sin.

God placed His wrath for our sins upon His sons so that we could be completely set free and forgive. Jesus paid it all he purchased our redemption and forgiveness for our sins with his blood.

Heb.9:22 “in fact according to the law of mosses, nearly. Everything was purified with blood. For without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness.”(NLT)

Forgiveness of sin was by the shedded blood of Christ on cross. Once you receive him as your Lord and Saviour, you have received the benefit of all he has done which the forgiveness of sin was part of it.

The death of Christ settled it all

The death of Christ was the only thing that satisfied God’s anger against sin, therefore sin issue between God and man is settled. The only problem now is the sinner problem that is the sinner not accepting God’s provision for their sin, that is not accepting Christ.

God had already punished Christ for our sins, that is why Christ is called the savior. God have provided salvation to us through Christ.

Isaiah.53:6 “………but the lord made the punishment fall on him, the punishment all of us deserved”. You can see that Christ was punished with the punishment that all of us deserved. The punishment that gave us peace with God was placed upon him. It pleased God to bring him.

Rom4:25 and Rom5:1

“Jesus was handed over to be crucified for the forgiveness of our sins and was raised back to life to prove that he had made us right with God”.

“Our faith in Jesus transfers God’s righteousness to us he now declares us flawless in his eyes. This means we can now enjoy true and lasting peace with God, all because of what our Lord Jesus, the Anointed one has done for us”.

Our faith in Christ gave us lasting peace with God. There is no more barrier between God and Man.

Rom 5:9 “And there is still much more to say of his unfailing love for us! For through the blood of Jesus we have heard the powerful declaration you are now righteous in my sight”. And because of the sacrifice of Jesus, you will never experience the wrath of God.

So if while we were still his enemies God fully reconciled us to himself through the death of his son, then something greater than friendship is ours. Now that we are at peace with God, and because we share in his resurrection life, how much more we will be rescued from sins dominion!”(TPT)

This fact can’t be disputed, it was the death of Jesus that reconciled us with God, gave us forgiveness of sin, and made us righteous before God. (TPT)

THE DEATH AND RESURRECTION OF JESUS MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR GOD TO FORGIVE US OUR SINS, PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE.

God has forgiven our sins once and for all. Because of the sacrifice of Jesus, if that one sacrifice of Jesus wasn’t enough to take care of our sins, then Christ need to come and die again and again.

Heb. 10:10-18 “For God’s will was for us to be made holy by the sacrifice of the body of Jesus Christ, once for all time. Under the old covenant, the priest stands and ministers before the alter day after day offering the same sacrifices again and again, which can never take away sins. But our high priest offered himself to God as a single sacrifice for sins, good for all time. Then he sat down in the place of honor at God’s right hand….. For by that one offering he forever made perfect those who are being made holy.

And the Holy Spirit also testifies that this is so. For he says,

“This is the new covenant I will make with my people on that day, says the Lord, I will put my laws in their hearts, and I will write them on their minds”.

Then he says, “I will never again remember their sins and lawless deeds”.

And when sins have been forgiven, there is no need to offer any more sacrifices”

Sins have already been forgiven by Jesus offering Himself to God as a single sacrifice for sins, once and for all.

I want to give you verse 11 and 12 from different versions.

“Every Jewish priest performs his service every day and offers the same sacrifice many times; but these sacrifices can never take away sin. Christ, however, offered one sacrifice for sins, an offering that is effective forever, and then he sat down at the right hand of God”. (GNB)

“Every day the priests stand and do their religious service. Again and again they offer the same sacrifices. But those sacrifices can never take away sins. But Christ offered one sacrifice for sins and it is good forever. Then he sat down at the right side of God”. (ICB)

Every priest stands (at his alter of service) ministering daily, offering the same sacrifices over and over, which are never able to strip away sins (that envelop and cover us). Whereas Christ, having offered the one sacrifice (the all-sufficient sacrifice of Himself) for sins for all time SAT DOWN (Signifying the completion of atonement of sin) AT THE RIGHT HAND of GOD (the position of honor)”. (AMP)

We have seen that the Jewish priests stand daily offering the same sacrifice that can never take away sin; that ‘They stand’ signified that, sins have not been taken care of that was why they kept offering the same sacrifices that never achieved anything.

But Jesus offered one sacrifice that took care of sin problem and sat down. Amplified version of the bible says that Jesus sat down signifies the completion of atonement for sin.

The work of payment for sins has been completed. Someone may be asking now the sins I committed before I received Christ, I agree, they have been forgiven, but the future sins I don’t understand, how have I been forgiven the sins I have not yet committed.

With every sense of responsibility I want to say this God has already anticipated every sin and made full payment for them through the Cross of his son.

When Christ paid for our sins, on the cross, you were not yet born, which means you are still in the future your sins are still in the future, you have not committed any single sin, yet he made payment for them. If the death of Christ never took care of our past, present, future sins, Bible says, that he had to come and die again.

Heb. 10:18 “Now where there is (absolute) forgiveness and complete cancellation of the Penalty of these things, there is no longer any offering (to be made to atone) for sin”. (AMP)

“and when sins have been forgiven, there is no need to offer any more sacrifices”. (NLT)

Because sins have already been forgiven, no more sacrifice is needed for sins. The death that Jesus died, he died for sins once and for all.

Heb. 9:26 and 28 “For then he would have had to suffer many times ever since the creation of the world. Instead, now when all ages of time are nearing the end, he has appeared once and for all to remove sin through the sacrifice of himself. In the same manner Christ also was offered in sacrifice once to take away the sins of many, not to deal with sin, but to save those who are waiting for him”. (GNB)

Just as it is appointed for man to die once so Christ died once for our sins.

The sacrifice of Christ has taken away the enmity between man and God, and has reconciled God with man.

2Cor. 5:18-19 “But all these things are from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ (making us acceptable to him) and gave us the ministry of reconciliation (so that by our example we might bring other to Him) that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not counting people’s sins against them (but canceling them). And he has committed to us the message of conciliation (that is restoration to favour with God).

Hello: Pastor, someone might say, are you not encouraging people to keep on in their sins, that sins doesn’t have any consequence?

Encouraging people to sin is far from what I am saying, understand that people who are living in sin does not need encouragement, if you can get the previous edition of Sunday leadership you will be able to appreciate what I am writing.

All I am writing is to show the unfailing love of God, the Bible says that the wages of sin is death, and we have seen how God sent His son Jesus to come and take our place in death, Jesus died for our sins, Not His Sins.

Jesus did not have any sin in Him, yet His death was for sin, the question is whose sin? The answer is our sins. Jesus had no fault yet He was killed, His death was because of God’s love for humanity. For God so love the world that he gave His only son, to die because of our sins, so we need not die for our sins.

Rom 5:8 “But God demonstrates His own love towards us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. It is without doubt that Christ died for us, this shows that God does not want us to perish, he laid our sins on His son, his son died for us, not for His sins.

After the trial of Jesus this was the finding.

John 19:6 “Therefore, when the chief priest and officers saw Him, they cried out, saying ”crucify Him” Pilate said to them ‘you take Him and crucify Him, for I find no fault in Him’

Pilate said he found no fault in Christ. Jesus was worthy to die for our sin because there was no sin in Him, if there was sin in Him, He won’t have qualified to be our sin offering.

Heb 4:13 “……….., but was in all points tempted, as we are, yet without sin”. Jesus was without sin.

2 Cor 5:21 “For God made the only one who did not know sin to become sin for us, so that we who did not know righteousness might become the righteousness of God through our union with him”.

For God to give us His righteousness sin had to be punished. The only one who could take the punishment for sin and still live was He who had no sin in Him.

Man cant take that punishment for His sin and still live that was why Jesus took that punishment for us and offer us life in place of death.

Thinking we are encouraging sin is not understanding the purpose of Christ death on the cross.

Apostle Paul faced the accusation that He was encouraging people to sin. Here is his reply

Rom 3:8 “And some people even slander us by claiming that we say, ‘The more we sin, the better it is’ Those who say such things deserve to be condemned”

Rom 6:1-2 “Well then, should we keep on sinning so that God can show us more and more of his wonderful grace? Of course not! Since we have died to sin, how can we continue to live in it”.

I am writing how great God’s love for man is.

Eph 2:4-5 “But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins. He gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead. (It is only by God’s grace that you have been saved)”.

God has shown His love for us by giving us His gift which is His son.

What we owe to a gift is to receive it.

For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.

1 John 5:11-13 “And this the testimony that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His son. He who has the son has life; he who does not have the son of God does not have life. These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life and that you may continue to believe in the name of the son of God”.

Anyone who receives Christ has received eternal life and is free from death that comes as a result of sin. To reject Jesus is to reject the payment for your sins, therefore you are required to pay for your sins.

To receive Jesus is to be free from condemnation for your sins

Rom 8:1 says “So now the case is closed. There remains no accusing voice of condemnation against those who are joined in life union with Jesus, the Anointed one”. TPT

1 John 2:1-2 “My little Children, I am telling you this so that you will stay away from sin. But if you sin, there is someone to plead for you before the father. His name is Jesus Christ. The one who is all that is good and who pleases God completely.

He is the one who took God’s wrath against our sins upon Himself and brought us into fellowship with God and He is the forgiveness for our sins and not only ours but all the world’s” (TLNT)