Wande Coal, Niniola, Skiibi Thrill Fans At Red Night Party

The City of Lagos came alive as Wande Coal, Niniola and Skiibi performed at national premium brand, it’s flagship consumer engagement platform named The Red Night Party.

The event which was held recently at the blue roof LTV 8 ground saw consumers treated to non-stop entertainment as the maiden edition surpassed all possible expectations. The Red Night party was categorised by musical performances, entertaining games, and exciting giveaways.

Brand Manager of Gulder, Kolawole Akintimehin prior to the show affirmed that the brand is centered on encouraging it’s esteemed consumers to “Own Their Journey.” In his words, “We are excited to kick off the first ever Gulder Red Night Party, ‘The theme of owning your journey is an incentive which will help individuals, and consumers have a good definition of their personal journeys in all spheres of their endeavours, encouraging them to own their journey to success and be the best version of themselves as they journey through life.”

The black diamond, Wande Coal had a great performance as he left the crowd asking for more, delivering electrifying performance that lit up the night. His energetic stage performance was amazing, the audience began an unending sing-along from Bumper to Bumper, to You Bad to Iskaba. It was an experience worth witnessing. The audience not wanting to be outdone by the music star took up to the stage to display some energetic dance moves.

Other musical acts, like Skibii and Niniola who equally brought their A-game to the show with their astounding performances. Gulder beer is renowned for being a staple of the young, bold and courageous Nigerian. Celebrating the daring and brave spirit of modern Nigerians, whilst cheering them on as they go on their quest towards success.