2019 Polls: Facebook Leak Indicts FG, Exposes APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the Facebook revelation detailing manipulations and engineering of disinformation in the 2019 general election allegedly by President Buhari’s handlers and All Progressives Congress (APC) has exposed them as schemers and real enemies of democracy and national cohesion.

PDP was responding to Facebook’s disclosure last week, that it removed 265 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, groups and events linked to Israel due to what it called “inauthentic behaviour” targeting users in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa

The social media outfit said the “inauthentic” activity originated in Israel and focused on Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Niger and Tunisia as well as in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

But PDP, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the revelation exposes the APC “as a fraudulent and violent-loving party, whose divisive activities are now directly threatening the security stability of our nation.”

The party added that the Buhari Presidency and the APC should hide their faces in shame as Nigerians have seen that their professed sanctimony and ‘holier-than-thou’ claims are mere masquerading.

“Our party notes that there are more damning revelations against the APC, not only on its rigging of the general election, but also on how it is working against our nation, which will come to light at the appropriate time.

“The APC, which engaged in manipulation to foist itself, will do anything, no matter how vile, to sustain itself in office, not minding the social, economic and collateral damages such could cause our dear nation.

“It is however, to say the least, despicable that in their desperation to hold on to power at all costs, President Buhari’s handlers and the APC engaged in this sneaky disinformation, internet lies and smear campaigns against PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abbakar.

“It is also unpardonable that instead of owning up, the Federal Government and the APC, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, are seeking to cover their tracks and divert public attention from their devious acts by making unsubstantiated security allegations against our party and Atiku Abubakar.

“The Facebook revelation exposes how President Buhari, in his claimed integrity, allowed the enlisting of criminals, hackers and internet fraudsters in the desperate attempt to manipulate the views of Nigerians against Atiku Abubakar; a scheme which failed as Nigerians had already made up their minds to do away with the incompetent, deceptive, vindictive and corrupt APC administration.

“Our party has information of how the APC had to resort to crude manipulation of the electoral process to muscle votes and alter election results after it failed in the smear campaign project.

“The APC has now commenced a renewed plot to engage in fabricated security accusations against the PDP and our Presidential candidate in another desperate stunt to play the victim and divert attention from its endless election manipulations, all in the ill-fated attempt to demonize the PDP, hoodwink Nigerians and confer legitimacy on the outcome of the rigged election.

“Since the Facebook revelation, the Federal Government and the Presidency have suddenly gone dumb, having been exposed and shown in their true colours. However, the PDP holds to the eternal truth that no matter how lies appears to prevail, truth is bound to triumph at the end of the day,” PDP said.