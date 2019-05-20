AD, LP Accuse Sanwo-Olu Of Using Fake Voter Card

The governorship candidates of Alliance for Democracy, (AD) and Labour Party (LP) during the 9 March governorship election, Chief Owolabi Salis and Professor Ifagbemi Awamaridi respectively have both accused governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of using fake voter’s card.

The two governorship candidates who had both approached the state election petitions tribunal to challenge the victory of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress at the governorship poll at a news conference in Lagos urged relevant security agencies to investigate the voter card of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC.

They also want the security agencies to take action to stop the swearing in of the Lagos Governorship elect if there is indication of use of fraudulent voter’s card, saying they will be alerting the tribunal of this development.

According to them, “Surprisingly Babajide Sanwo-Olu nominated APC, an organisation, as his Deputy Governor in his INEC form rather than nominating Babafemi Hazmat, an individual.

“Sanwo-Olu voter’s card number is BBBBBBBBBB295797059 said to be registered in Lagos. This voter’s card is showing invalid command on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voters status verification system which any Nigerian can cross check it.

“We are suspecting illegal invasion of INEC registration system. Sanwo-Olu may not have register to vote but this was smuggled into the INEC system.

‘’For IT experts, you can smuggled in data but specific identification numbers are always very impossible; while the name is being smuggled in, the VIN identification number could not. That is our possible finding requiring the attorney general and other security agencies attention now. We will be urging the tribunal to pay attention to this matter too.

Sanwo-Olu certified that his voter’s card BBBBBBBBBB295797059 is genuinely registered in 2011 which is showing invalid. Other matters for disqualification are alleged mental state and felony conviction within 10 years”.