AEPB, Others Respond To NHRC Summons

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and other Agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration were at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Thursday May, 2019 to answer to allegations of human rights violations from raids on Night Clubs and other locations in Abuja.

A release made available to newsman in Abuja by director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Mr Lambert Oparah, said the NHRC had on May 10th 2019 issued summons to the Director of the AEPB following complaints received from some civil society organisations, CSOs over allegations of raids on night clubs, arrests, molestations and sexual assaults of some women by agents of the FCT led by the AEPB.

The coordinator of Abuja Municipal Metropolitan Council, (AMMC) Alh Baba Shehu Lawal appeared before the Commission alongside the Directors, Security Services, Social Welfare, Development Control and Abuja Environmental Protection Board.

The representatives of the CSOs led by the Head of the Amnesty International Mr. Osai Ojigho read out the complaints which centred on the violations of the rights of the victims of the raid, especially women who were alleged to have been discriminated against, sexually molested and manhandled by agents of FCTA.

The CSOs also provided video clips of the testimony of victims allegedly arrested and sexual assaulted by the agents of FCT to support their claim.

Agencies in attendance were parts of the team that constituted the Task Force that carried out the raids. Each of the Heads of the Departments were given time to speak on the raids.

The Executive Secretary NHRC, Tony Ojukwu noted that the allegations over the molestation of women in FCT has raised a lot of public concern. The NHRC, he explained is acting within its powers and mandate by wading into the matter. The purpose he explained is not to witch hunt but to correct what is wrong and forestall future occurrences to check impunity and further violations of human rights.