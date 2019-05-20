NEWS
Bstan Group Seeks PPP To Address Housing Deficit In Nigeria
Unveils two brand Ambassadors
Real estate firm, BSTAN Group has attributed the increasing deficit of infrastructure in Nigeria to weak government policies.
While unveiling the group brand new ambassadors, MC Papi and MC Shortcut, yesterday in Abuja the Chief Executive Officer of BSTAN Homes , Becky Damilola -Oke, said government must formulate stronger policies that will encourage more private firm to invest in the housing sector to bridge the current infrastructure deficit put at 20 million.
“The Senate and the House of Representatives Committee on housing must come together to produce a law because the regulations right now in housing sector is bad, the land use Act is being worked on and yet to be passed to law. We also have to look at the 10 bills that has been passed to the Senate in housing sector for us to truly reduce the deficit in the housing sector”
Because of politics in the housing sector, people do not make laws that will benefit the people, instead they make laws that will benefit their pocket and that is not why they were voted in” She added.
Acknowledging the fact that government cannot do it alone, Damilola-Oke regretted that government has shown less commitment towards infrastructural development in the country when compared to the private sector.
According to the CEO, no single organisation has the capacity to reduce the nation’s housing deficit, therefore called for a partnership with government at all levels to resolve accommodation challenges in Nigeria.
She disclosed that Nigeria needs about two million houses yearly to be able to bridge the gap, adding that it will take up to a decade to achieve it.
While endorsing the contract document, both ambassadors pledged to work closely with BSTAN management to achieve its goal, adding “Becoming brand ambassadors to this BSTAN Group is a dream come through”.
