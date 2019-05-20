Dangote Sugar’s Impressive Performance

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc’s first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2019 has showed that its performance remained strong despite harsh operating environment.

According to analysts, the company’s dominance in the sugar industry is expected to persist given its aggressive backward integration project which is in line with the federal government’s sugar master plan.

The Nigerian Sugar Master Plan of 2012 is the starting point for backward integration in the sector. The objective of the plan was to boost domestic production of sugar to attain self-sufficiency by 2020 and to contribute to the production of ethanol and the generation of electricity.

Dangote Sugar is Nigeria’s largest producer of household and commercial sugar with 1.44M MT refining capacity at the same location. The refinery located at Apapa Wharf Ports Complex, refines raw sugar imported from Brazil to Vitamin A fortified refined granulated white sugar suitable for household and industrial uses.

Its subsidiary, Savannah Sugar Company Limited, factory located at Numan, in Adamawa State, is an integrated sugar production facility, with an installed capacity of 50,000 tonnes. Covering 32,000 hectares, the Savannah estate has considerable opportunity for expansion which is underway as part of the Dangote Sugar for Nigeria Project campaign. The company was created out of Dangote Industries in 2006 and got listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) about 11 years ago.

The company’s strategy is to become a global force in sugar production, working within Nigeria’s National Sugar Master Plan to end importation and sell more than 1.5 to 2.0 million metric tonnes of locally produced sugar in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

In order to successfully execute that strategy, the company is making significant investment in its backward integration programme (BIP). Already, the company’s Savannah cane sugar factory located near Numan, in Adamawa State has an installed factory capacity of 50,000 tonnes. Covering 32,000 hectares in extent, the Savannah estate has considerable opportunity for expansion which is underway.

Dangote Sugar started the 2019 business year on a strong footing as the Nigeria-based company, which engaged in refining raw sugar into edible sugar and sales of refined sugar recorded 32.68 per cent growths in profit after tax for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2019.

The company’s earnings stood at N38.1 billion. The company grew volume of sugar sold by 3.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 158,818 tonnes amidst the intense competition. Cost of sales stood at N25.557 billion lower than N30.853 billion in 2018, while gross profit for the period went up to N12.589 billion from N10.268 billion.

Profit before tax grew by 27.5 per cent to N10.7 billion as against N8.4 billion, taxation also rose by 18.7 per cent from N3.1 billion in 2018 to N3.7 billion in 2019, while profit after tax gained by 32.7 per cent to N7 billion compared to N5.3 billion declared in 2018. Also, the company’s earnings per share increased to 59 kobo higher than 45 kobo achieved in 2018.

Dangote Sugar reported an 8.0ppts YoY expansion in gross margin to 33 per cent that reflected a 17.2 per cent YoY contraction in production cost. Breakdown reveals that lower raw material and overhead costs were the key drivers of gross margin expansion. EBIT margin went up to 28.5 per cent from 20.5 per cent, while PAT margin up to 18.4 per cent from 12.8 per cent.

It will be recalled that the company in its year end financial results for 2018, declared a final dividend of N1.10 per 50 kobo ordinary share. It announced a profit before tax of N34.6 billion for 2018. Gross profit stood at N39.7 billion, the refinery earned revenue of N150.4 billion.

According to a statement from the company, seasonal sugar production at Savannah Sugar was 12,375 tonnes; full year refinery production at Apapa 564,785 tonnes, while Group sugar sales volume was 581,504 tonnes.

Chairman of the company, Aliko Dangote, in 2018, stated that the company has so far, spent N101 billion on its backward integration projects so far, saying one of the major causes of the delay in the take-off of the projects has been difficulties in the process of land acquisition.

Dangote at the 2019 Dangote Food Award stated that “My special commendation goes to Dangote Sugar and Pasta customers who, despite the price challenges posed by influx of unlicensed and substandard grey imports stood by us.”

He said that “Such challenges will soon become history as we have invested massively in the country in line with our Backward Integration Project. In the sugar sector, we developed a sugar backward integration project plan targeted at the production of 1.5MT-2.0MT of refined sugar from various sites across Nigeria, in the next 10 years.

“This will ensure big savings on foreign exchange, and increased employment for not less than 75,000 to 150,000 persons, while placing Nigeria on the global map of Sugar producers. In effect we expect significant cost reductions and improved profits to the customers.”

Also, the chief operating officer, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Ravindra Singhvi, in 2018 said, “Though we maintained our market leadership position in the sugar sector in the year, it was very challenging due to the impact of unlicensed sugar, smuggled and sold in our key markets nationwide, and the logistics challenges brought about by the continued Apapa traffic gridlock.

“The gridlock constrained availability of trucks required daily to evacuate the production volumes, while the influx of smuggled sugar exerted a downward pressure on selling prices.

“Despite efforts being deployed by the regulators to stem the tide, the influx of smuggled sugar into the markets spread further across our key markets in the North East and North West. We are currently focusing on process optimisation and the realisation of our Sugar Backward Integration Projects targeted at the production of 1.08 million metric tonnes of sugar in six years; from our various projects across the country”, he added.