Edo HIP: Govt Rallies Patent, Proprietary Medicine Dealers For Improved Healthcare

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will strengthen partnership with the Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED), to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare services across the state.The governor disclosed this when he received the members of NAPPMED at the Government House in Benin City on Monday.

Obaseki said the association’s support would be needed in repositioning Primary Healthcare Centres in the state through the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), noting, “We are strengthening our Primary Health Care Centres to increase access to healthcare and we want you to support us in this area.”

He also assured NAPPMED that the state government will organise a standardised revenue collection system for members of the association operating in the state.

According to him, “the new revenue collection process would eliminate multiple taxations as well as improve transparency. We want to stabilise your levies and taxes so that we agree on the total revenue to collect from you and that you pay only once and to one authority.“We need to know your members in the state and where you operate from and help you shut down unregistered members.”

Obaseki urged members of the association to create a contact committee to work with the Commissioners of Health, Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, and Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue on the new revenue collection process.

Earlier, National Vice President, NAPPMED, Mr Evere Igunma, commended the governor for the reforms in the state, adding that the state chapter of the association has endorsed the governor for a second tenure.