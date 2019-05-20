Edo Oil Communities Pledge To Protect Sahara Energy Facilities, Operations

The residents said their commitment to Sahara Energy was because of the firm’s numerous Corporate Social Responsibility projects and contribution to the development of their communities.

According to them, the communities have continued to experience a “cordial, peaceful and beneficial relationship” with Sahara Energy.

The residents said Sahara Energy has lived up to its responsibilities by providing social amenities for them.

Speaking to newsmen at a press briefing, spokesman and youth Chairman for Ajoki community, Mr. Isaac Ajatiton, said they are at peace with the operations of Sahara Energy because many of their youths have been employed.

The spokesman said what they want is development and such could only happen when there is peace between the firms and host communities.

He said Sahara Energy has helped to extend electricity to their community, provide scholarships to deserving students and facilitated the provision of medical care for the elderly.

According to him, “We are very happy with Sahara Energy operations. The company has no problem in our community. Most of the things we asked them to do have been done.”

On his part, the spokesman for Ajamimogha and trustee president Bawo Otikpere said they were prepared to protect facilities of Sahara Energy and other oil firms in their community.

He said it was to show appreciation for the good work of the oil firms.