FCTA To Arrest Operators Of Uncertified Cooperative Societies

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has threatened to arrest operators of cooperative societies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that failed to undergo compulsory recertification exercise.

Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Stanley Ifeanyichukwu Nzekwe, handed over the threat during a valedictory meeting with management staff of the secretariat in his office at the weekend.

Nzekwe explained that the secretariat has to embark on the recertification process to identify genuine cooperative societies operating in the FCT, as well as bring them up to the tenets and regulations of cooperative societies.

The secretary expressed shock that at the inception of the present administration, some cooperative societies in FCT were not audited for 10 years, while some don’t even know the laws guiding the operations of cooperative societies.

He maintained that recertification process was meant educate the operators on dos and don’ts and to ensure that their books are audited, as well as to ensure that elections are conducted when the tenure of the executive members expire, adding this would give a sense of belonging to members.

“I am happy to say that the new certificates have been acquired and so any cooperative society that doesn’t get a recertification certificate will seize to exist as a cooperative society in the FCT.

Any cooperative society that fails to do that, means that they do not want to keep by the tenets of the rules and regulations of the societies and they have registered themselves by themselves, so they are outlaws.”

The secretary added that any cooperative society that fails to recertify, means that such society do not want to be audited, because it has some skeletons it is hiding, adding that such group should be regarded as fraudulent.