For A Better Kogi State

Hierarchically, he is not the most senior political appointee in Governor Yahaya Bello’s cabinet but given his administrative and political wizardry, Honourable Edward Onoja is an inimitable political and administrative enigma whose rarity is beyond compare. Before his final sojourn in politics, enigmatic Edward Onoja was a man of bouncy character with every finesse and touch of effulgent twinge. This brilliance he incandescently displayed both in his primary and secondary school days where he was always leading his classes.

In his undergraduate days at the prestigious University of Jos, Honourable Edward Onoja was an iconoclastic character who single-handedly installed an SUG President against the candidacy of Comrade Philip Shaibu, the former Deputy governor of Edo State. As a colossus, he had walked where men like him fainted and angels trembled. Impossibility was never found in his dictionary, “I can’t” is the word that he detest most. In fact, defining an eximious character like him in glowing tribute will not suffice but will only be apt to appreciate the nobility of his personage, and exactly what anyone could do about an innovative individual like Honourable Edward Onoja whose endless creativity is indescribable.

In many of his activities or engagements, he was never found guilty of not giving midas touch, and that makes the most sort after in what he knows best how to do. As a distinguishable geologist, he is a member of many geological associations, both local and international. With his geological prowess, he has given immeasurable facelift to Mining sector, both home and abroad. He has helped maintained oil wells within and outside the country, and this he has done with indelibly sound footing. He is such an adept manager of human and resources.

As a seasoned and provident manager of treasury, Honourable Edward Onoja held the ace while in the banking industry. He navigated the banking industry with an astonishing awe. In 2009, he started his banking career with Access Bank Plc, Lokoja, where he dutifully served as the Branch/Relationship Manager, in both commercial Corporate banking, where he was saddled with Analysis of Investment profiles of the bank’s numerous portfolio. In 2011, he joined the Guarantee Trust Bank, where he graduated top of the class in the Training School. After his stellar performances in the Training School, he served as the Operation Manager in Makurdi.

Having shown that he knows his onions in the banking world, he started up GTB in Lokoja, Obajana, Okene, and Lafia branches, respectively. As a man whose radiant eximiousness never went unrequited, he was later appointed as the Training Officer in the whole of the Northern Nigeria. In his less than nine months of joining Access Bank, he invoked on his brainpower to do the near impossible where he assiduously raised the balance sheet from less than thirty million naira to over half a billion naira, and this giant stride got him promoted from Lokoja to a bigger branch in Asokoro, Abuja, as a Relationship Manager.

In June, 2011, the financial erudition in him gave birth to On and On Global Resources Limited, an institution that gives consulting on risk and financial investment as well as consultation in the power and energy sectors. Not done in achieving the seemingly impossible exploits, his administrative acumen saw him emerged as the General Manager of International Network and Global Travel.

Given his adroit perspicacity of incongruity that miffs the present day politics, Honorable Edward Onoja political personage nears infallibility. In 2011, he was a House of Assembly aspirant under the ANNP, where he demonstrated a very impressive political expertise. As a result-oriented individual, he was in 2015 appointed by Governor Yahaya Bello as a Chief Strategist to Alhaji Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, and State Director Kogi Youth Arise Group, a group of sound-minded youths who are politically clairvoyant. Kogi Youth Arise under the holistic coordination of Honorable Edward Onoja was largely responsible for the resounding victory recorded in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. In the timeline of history, Honorable Edward Onoja political dexterity and administrative wizardry will be indelibly etched in gold as one matyr who never lost any battle as several courses championed give an unassailable attestation to this.

Therefore, Kogi State and Governor Yahaya Bello are so lucky to have a level-headed and rare breed of his ingenuity at the helms of affairs. As the Chief of Staff to the governor, he is so dutiful that the bulk of administrative file stops on his desk. Being a goal-getter who will never embark on any exercise without palpable results, and this had earned him the confidence of the Wild Lion himself, and as well as been trusted with sensitive responsibilities.

Given his political wizardry, he is the Director General of Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, a campaign that he is assiduously running with every fibre of his political wits so as to ensure success for his principal, and little wonder that the political cadences oozing from Kogi evoke palpable panic in the hearts of those who are in the race for popularity test because the fear of Onoja is the beginning of political wisdom.

– Ipoola sent in this peice from Abuja

In Kogi politics, some see him as a threat but his no nonsense stance scares the dishonest which informed the paranoid and morbid trepidation of his traducers. His cosmopolitan exposure had added brodingnagian values to the business of governance in the state. He is so administratively resourceful that he enjoys the absolute trust of his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello. In the end when posterity beckons, Honorable Edward Onoja will be revered as the best brain that the Confluence State ever birthed.

