Gov Okorocha Tackles VON DG

The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has flayed the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, (VON) ,Osita Okechukwu, saying that the DG (VON) has no political value and capacity.

The governor said that Okechukwu is only playing to the gallery and takes interest in attacking the governor of Imo State.

Okorocha was reacting to the insinuation by VON DG that he ruined the chances of APC emerging victorious in the South-East.

In a release made available to newsmen, signed by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha stressed that, ‘‘ncidentally, and interestingly too, Osita Okechukwu is playing his own politics on the pages of newspapers and most of the times attacking Governor Okorocha unprovoked. He lost all the elections in his booth, ward and local government. On the day of the Presidential election he was warned by the PDP guys not to come out and he never came out”.

“We challenge him to publish the results of his booth, ward and local government in all the elections. He does not talk about APC in his state, but always talking about Imo APC because he knows that is the only state in the South-East APC is grounded before they used wicked blackmail and unfounded propaganda to inject virus into the party,” he said.

According to the governor, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has continued his media attacks on him even when the 2019 elections are over.

While stressing that the DG should have stopped his insults on the Imo governor having seen that the election had proved that without Okorocha there is nothing like APC in the South-East or Imo State in particular.

“Governor Okorocha had toured the whole of South-East when nobody believed that APC was going to see the light of the day.

“He won the governorship for the party in Imo, won 24 out of the 27 members of the House of Assembly, won one Senate seat and five House of Representatives Seats, all for the party”.

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, Owerri

The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has flayed the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, (VON) ,Osita Okechukwu, saying that the DG (VON) has no political value and capacity.

The governor said that Okechukwu is only playing to the gallery and takes interest in attacking the governor of Imo State.

Okorocha was reacting to the insinuation by VON DG that he ruined the chances of APC emerging victorious in the South-East.

In a release made available to newsmen, signed by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha stressed that, ‘‘ncidentally, and interestingly too, Osita Okechukwu is playing his own politics on the pages of newspapers and most of the times attacking Governor Okorocha unprovoked. He lost all the elections in his booth, ward and local government. On the day of the Presidential election he was warned by the PDP guys not to come out and he never came out”.

“We challenge him to publish the results of his booth, ward and local government in all the elections. He does not talk about APC in his state, but always talking about Imo APC because he knows that is the only state in the South-East APC is grounded before they used wicked blackmail and unfounded propaganda to inject virus into the party,” he said.

According to the governor, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has continued his media attacks on him even when the 2019 elections are over.

While stressing that the DG should have stopped his insults on the Imo governor having seen that the election had proved that without Okorocha there is nothing like APC in the South-East or Imo State in particular.

“Governor Okorocha had toured the whole of South-East when nobody believed that APC was going to see the light of the day.

“He won the governorship for the party in Imo, won 24 out of the 27 members of the House of Assembly, won one Senate seat and five House of Representatives Seats, all for the party”.