Guinness Nigeria Partners With Consumers To Promote Responsible Drinking

Guinness Nigeria, part of Diageo, a reputable global alcohol brand, is addressing the growing concern of excessive alcohol consumption through an ongoing DRINKiQ campaign.

The global consumer campaign, which kicked off in London and now reaching several consumer markets including Nigeria, aims to highlight the different factors – such as age and gender – that affect how the body processes alcohol.

In a bid to nip irresponsible drinking in the bud and reasonably cut down its effect, Diageo is set to train 10 million consumers by 2025 and enable them make better decisions through education tools such as its DRINKiQ e-learning website.

To drive this campaign Guinness Nigeria is involving fans and consumers who will play the role of advocates and ambassadors of responsible drinking.

How to be an Ambassador: Take the #ResponsibleDrinkingChallenge.

An interactive e-learning tool where you can take a quick 10-minute test that enables you to become a Responsible Drinking Ambassador is only a click away! Take the test here.