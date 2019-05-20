SPONSORED
Guinness Nigeria Partners With Consumers To Promote Responsible Drinking
Guinness Nigeria, part of Diageo, a reputable global alcohol brand, is addressing the growing concern of excessive alcohol consumption through an ongoing DRINKiQ campaign.
The global consumer campaign, which kicked off in London and now reaching several consumer markets including Nigeria, aims to highlight the different factors – such as age and gender – that affect how the body processes alcohol.
In a bid to nip irresponsible drinking in the bud and reasonably cut down its effect, Diageo is set to train 10 million consumers by 2025 and enable them make better decisions through education tools such as its DRINKiQ e-learning website.
To drive this campaign Guinness Nigeria is involving fans and consumers who will play the role of advocates and ambassadors of responsible drinking.
How to be an Ambassador: Take the #ResponsibleDrinkingChallenge.
An interactive e-learning tool where you can take a quick 10-minute test that enables you to become a Responsible Drinking Ambassador is only a click away! Take the test here.
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED2 hours ago
Place your sponsored article on LEADERSHIP for good mileage
- NEWS22 hours ago
FCT VIO Says `For Sale’ Sign On Moving Vehicles Illegal
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
NNPC To Inaugurate Largest LPG Storage In Benin
- CRIME16 hours ago
Police Kill 1, Arrest 7 Kidnappers Of UBEC Chairman
- NEWS22 hours ago
Central Bank Secures $500m Loan To Ease Dollar Shortages
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Voting Pattern Threatens Inauguration Of 9th Senate
- BUSINESS7 hours ago
FG Rakes In N393.7bn From VAT In 4 Months
- NEWS16 hours ago
NAF Bags African PR Awards FOR Counter Insurgency, Professional Development