Huawei Declares Continue Support For Smartphones, Tablets

Huawei says it will continue to provide security updates and services for its smartphones and tablets.

Huawei made the announcement after Google said it would comply with an order, barring the Chinese company from updates to its Android operating system.

“We have made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world,” a spokesman said on Monday.

According to the company, Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei smartphone and tablet products.

“It will also cover those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem in order to provide the best experience for all users globally,” he added. (NAN)