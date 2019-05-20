Inside Lagos – Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line

The ongoing construction of Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway line has reached 79 per cent completion. In this report, FIDELIS UGBOMEH examines the project

The march towards actualising construction of a standard gauge railway line from Lagos to Ibadan actually started in March, 2017, when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, flagged off the project at Ebute-Metta Junction, Lagos.

By September 27, 2017 Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, embarked on first inspection of the project from Lagos axis to Papalanto in Ogun State.

He encouraged China China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to complete the three- year project within two years.

Based on this premise, officials of CCECC continued to work at the pace of the minister and from all indications the project has started to take shape as 123 kilometers of double standard gauge railway tracks has so far been laid between Lagos and outskirt of Ibadan.

Leadership checks also showed that 21 overhead bridges had been constructed by CCECC, while two overhead bridges are under construction at Jibowu and Contain areas of Lagos.

According to the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi, the existing bridges at Contain and Jibowu would only be demolished after the construction of new ones.

He explained further that this was to ensure that there was free flow of traffic at the ever busy Costain and Jibowu areas of Lagos.

According to him, after completion of work at the Abeokuta to Ibadan axis, concentration of work would then shift to Iju-Apapa axis.

Amaechi was however optimistic that connection of standard gauge railway line to the Apapa port would enhance carriage of 30 million tonnes of cargoes awaiting carriage annually compared to between 200,000 and 300,000 tonnes of cargoes conveyed annually on the existing narrow gauge railway line.

He disclosed that currently railway stations were under construction at Ebute-Metta Junction, Agege, Agbado, Papalanto, Abeokuta and Ibadan.

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) also cashed in on the rail sector development to request for the extension of standard gauge rail track to an earlier proposed site for establishment of an Inland Dry Port.

Executive secretary of the Council, Mallam Hassan Bello, who made this known said already adverts had been placed in some national newspapers for interested bidders to invest in the establishment of Ibadan ICD.

On the demolition of structures to pave way for construction of standard gauge railway line, Amaechi commented thus,” Many structures belonging to the public and private have been demolished and owners compensated accordingly.”

Leadership checks showed that nine railway stations belonging to Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), between Mushin and Ijoko have been demolished and temporary porter cabin built from where staff currently regulate movement of trains.

Presently, new railway stations are under construction at Ebute-Metta Junction, Agege, Agbado, Papalanto, Abeokuta and Ibadan.

Asked if the demolition of buildings on the right of way has stopped considering the level of work so far done? the minister said any structure on the right of way would be demolished.

He pointed out that work on the Lagos axis of the ongoing construction of standard gauge railway line was deliberately delayed due to the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos, adding that water pipes and electric poles had to be relocated to create right of way for tracks to be laid.