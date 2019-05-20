NEWS
Kebbi Gets New Head Of Contributory Healthcare Scheme
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of Dr.Jafar Muhammad Augie as the new Executive Secretary of the Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Scheme.
This is contained in a letter of appointment dated 8th ,May 2019 and signed by Tanko Musa Magaji, the Acting Head of Civil Service of Kebbi State.
The Acting Head of Civil Service,Tanko Musa Magaji in the letter urged the new appointee to show total commitment, devotion and high sense of responsibility in the discharge of his duty.
Before his appointment as the new Executive Secretary of Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Scheme, Dr Jafar Muhammad Augie was the Chief Medical Director of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.
