SPORTS
Kroos Extends Real Madrid Deal Until 2023
Toni Kroos has agreed a contract renewal with Real Madrid until the end of the 2022/23 season, the Spanish club said on Monday.
The 29-year-old Germany midfielder had been linked with a potential departure from the Santiago Bernabeu by Spanish media, but instead has extended his stay for another four years.
Real are expected to sell several players this summer and overhaul their squad after a bitterly disappointing season.
The Los Merengues finished third in La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16.
Kroos signed for the club from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has made 233 appearances for the club, winning 11 trophies.
