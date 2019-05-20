Nasarawa School Runs Classes Under Scorching Sun

Students of Government Secondary School (GSS) Jankawa community in Masaka, Nasarawa State, have been undergoing lessons exclusively in the evening unlike the normal morning academic programmes.

The case of the students in the community was quite different from other government schools, a situation that exposed students to heat under the scorching sun.

The head teacher of the school, Mrs Saratu Gimba, said the school did not have enough classrooms for the primary and secondary school students to study concurrently.

She said due to inadequate facilities, the primary section holds its activities in the morning while the secondary holds in the afternoon.

Gimba, however, pleaded with Governor Tanko Almakura to provide more facilities fo the school to function optimally.

“I am begging the Nasarawa State governor, Alhaji Tanko Almakura to come to our aid by building more classrooms that can accommodate both the primary and the secondary sections in the morning.

“This is because the secondary students find it difficult to learn in unconducive environment because most at times in the afternoon, the weather is hot and they find it difficult to assimilate well,’’ Gimba said.

Also, a staff member of the secondary section who wants anonymity, said the structures were dilapidated and uninhabitable for the students.

She said that after a while, the school management decided to start the morning and afternoon session to stop risking the students’ lives because of the bad classrooms.

“The roof of the building is life threatening, the chairs are broken while some students are managing to sit on the chairs, others sit on the bare floor to learn.

“Such conditions are not good for children to be able to learn and become the leaders of tomorrow.

“The government should do something fast because we are in the raining season now and the wind storm that comes with the rain may destroy the already dilapidated structures,’’ the worker said.

Meanwhile, One of the student of the school, Emmanuel Abuchi, said that he was having the challenge of learning subjects with numerical content like Maths, Chemistry and others due to the hot weather condition during the afternoon school hours.

He said that the chairs were inadequate in the classroom, adding that some of them sat on the floor to learn.

“We manage to sit four persons per chair which is supposed to be for two students; we are finding it difficult to assimilate well,”he said.

The school currently has three blocks of classrooms, not enough to accommodate the population of pupils.

The students, however, seek for prompt intervention of the state government as raining season approaches, to avoid total collapse of the existing classrooms.