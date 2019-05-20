Ngige And The NLC Face-off

Recently, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) indulged in a dangerous tomfoolery when it took a protest to the private residence of the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige. During the incident, which happened at about 5am when some of the residents of the area in Asokoro, Abuja, were still asleep, the union blocked the minister’s house with two trucks laden with petrol. After waking up the minister and his entire household by their action, they prevented them from leaving the premises.

Ngige’s offence was that he delayed the inauguration of the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and also appointed Mr Austin Enajemo-Iseri to replace veteran unionist and NLC preferred candidate, Chief Frank Kokor, who incidentally was earlier appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the chairman of the board.

In his response to the shocking dawn raid of his private house, the minister resorted to self-help, which he readily found in some suspected thugs. In the ensuing melee, nine persons were injured and later hospitalised at the National Hospital, Abuja.

To the chagrin of most Nigerians, the protesters were led by the NLC national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who called on President Buhari to intervene in the matter. He said Ngige disappointed Nigerian workers by engaging thugs to attack them at his residence. Wabba described the minister as an enemy of Nigerian workers, just as he threatened that labour would go for a larger scale of action to prove that Ngige has no reason to be called the minister of labour.

Labour made good its threat when on the day of the board’s inauguration at the State House the workers took another protest to Ngige’s office. Joined this time around by the elite Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions, they threatened to let all hell loose on the minister and embarrass him wherever he is sighted again in the public in Nigeria as well as before the Geneva-based International Labour Organisation (ILO), which they have taken the matter to. Wabba noted that the minister’s attitude is against international best practices, the ILO conventions and the Nigeria Constitution which guarantee the rights of workers to protest.

This newspaper begs to disagree totally with Wabba and his cohorts. Labour can protest but certainly not in the private house of a public officer. Staging a protest in the private residence of a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is irrepressible, indefensible and callous. It is absurd and unimaginable that an umbrella body of workers in Nigeria can throw decency and civility to the wind and resort to a demeaning, embarrassing and needless confrontation with a minister in his personal house.

A rattled Ngige said that his family was still in trauma over the incident. If labour must protest at the minster’s house, should it be at 5am? Must they carry tankers loaded with fuel? Was NLC’s mission to burn the minister’s residence? Has Ngige become too elusive and inaccessible that the best and most feasible option was to storm his house at 5am? In civilised societies, no labour organisation will do what the NLC did to the minister.

More disturbing to us is the fact that that nobody has been arrested for the invasion of Ngige’s house. Nigeria is not a jungle and will never descend to that. Those who carried out this despicable act should be arrested and prosecuted if they fail to apologise to the minister and the federal government, whose interest the minister protected.

It is also baffling that the NLC has refused to comment on or deny the minister’s allegation of sleaze in the NSITF under the past board, of which representatives of the NLC and other stakeholders served. While inaugurating the new board, Ngige had alleged that the immediate past management of the NSITF left negative trails that are inimical to the development and progress of both the human and infrastructural components of the agency.

The minister noted that the previous board in collusion with some top management staff of NSITF aided and abetted the looting of both government and private sector funds to the tune of N48 billion from the N62 billion contributions made to NSITF between 2012 and 2015. We demand that the NLC respond to this allegation because he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

We however condemn the response of the minister to the entire saga. Instead of inviting thugs to defend him, Ngige should have called on the security agencies to come to his rescue. Resorting to self-help is unbecoming of a public officer of his status.

In the interest of the country, we advise the NLC to withdraw its threat against Ngige and apologise to him for invading his privacy and bringing him to public ridicule. As a statesman, Ngige should, on his part, be magnanimous enough by calling labour for dialogue and pay the hospital bills of the injured. This is the way forward.