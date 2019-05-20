NGO Charges Media To Push For More Service Delivery

Oxfam International has charged journalist to continue to advocate and engage the government and development partners for effective service delivery and accountability.

The call was made in Birnin Kebbi by PRO RESILIENCE ACTION (PROACT) project manager in Kebbi State, Olumide Ojo, shortly after a two day workshop organised for key development partners and government officials to come up with a framework on food and nutrition security for implementation.

He said the media has a very high responsibility in terms of making development work by checking with the department partners as well as holding the government accountable to deliver good services to the people in order to achieved sustainable development.

“” You have to be checking with all of us, you have to step up your efforts in making sure that government provide good services to the people by holding the government accountable “”, he urged.

Ojo emphasized that the media needs to step up advocacy and engagement with the government, promote transparency in government because providing social services to the people was the responsibility of the government.

He said Oxfam and its partner Development Exchange Commission (DEC) in Kebbi state are developing a joint work plan for implementation on improving food security and building resilience through sustainable community development engagement in Kebbi State with government, CSOs, NGOs and the media.

He further explained that the project was funded by European Union towards improving food security and building life resilience on vulnerable rural people. He said that the 30 communities were drawn across Birnin Kebbi, Danko Wasagu and Jega local government areas of Kebbi State.

The PROACT manager also opined that Oxfam was collaborating with partners in Kebbi to form Development Partner Forum ” We want to achieve consortium of Development Partners in Kebbi ” , he said.