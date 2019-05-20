Niger Acquires Land For Dangote Rice Mill

The Niger State government has paid the sum of N36 million to 37 households to acquire 50 hectares of land in Wushishi local government area of the state for the establishment of rice processing mill by Dangote Group.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the establishment of the multi million naira rice processing mill planned by Dangote Group in the area was one of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into by the state government and

Dangote Group at the economic summit organised by the government in 2017.

The state commissioner of lands and housing,Mr Isah Kanko, who led the government’s team to pay the compensation at the palace of Sarikin Wushishi at the weekend , said Wushishi was chosen for the Dangote Rice Processing Mill because of the large production of rice in the area.

He said the government has acquired the 50 hectares of land that would be handed over to Dangote Group for the processing mill saying that with the payment of the compensation, it was the hope of the government that work would move faster at the processing mill plant.

He stated that the mill would produce what would be called Wushishi rice and would by size be the first of its kind in Nigeria.

According to him, some of the equipment were already on ground and site engineers were already conducting feasibility study there.

He explained that by land use Act, the government has the right to acquire land for development but by law must pay for the economic trees and any development that might have taken place on the land which must be valued and paid for.

The commissioner however advised those who may have issues with the value and the mode of payment to approach the ministry for possible ratification