North-Central APC Youths Caucus Demands SGF Position

A youth caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-central has demanded for the position of Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) even as it also urged the party to ensure equity in sharing of National Assembly leadership positions among the six geo-political zones.

The forum under the leadership of the APC Zonal Youth Leader, Comrade Terver Aginde, made this public an emergency meeting it held on Sunday in Lafia.

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday and signed by the APC North-central Youth Leader, Terver Aginde, said the caucus deliberated on several issues affecting the zone and the party at the National level and came to conclusion that a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party was overdue.

The statement urged the Adams Oshiomhole’s led APC National Working Committee to urgently call for a NEC meeting.

“We also advise the party to heal wounds and build a stronger and United APC rather than destroy it.

“We don’t see any reason of suspending people in the party, instead a NEC meeting should be called to review all that went wrong and find a lasting way of bringing the party back to it’s promises to Nigerians.”

While pleading to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that anybody he will be appointed as Minister of Youths and Sport gets 2/3 endorsement from the party’s youth wing, Aginde said this is necessary so as to get the youths fully involved in APC administration.

“APC is a national party and it should be given a national look by building a united Nigeria that will accommodate all the six geo-political zones, not minding religion or tribe,” the caucus said.