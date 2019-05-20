Northern Group Drums Support For el-Rufai On Anti-godfatherism

A northern group under the auspices of Allied Vanguard for Defence of Democracy has thrown its weight behind governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on his anti godfatherism comnent, describing the responses by former governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s royalists as unfortunate.

The group’s leader, Mohammed Sabiu Turaki said Tinubu camp had carelessly jumped aboard a flight without actually knowing its destination.

According to the group, the lame response by the Tinubu loyalists only goes to confirm the level at which Tinubu has manipulated the total available activity in the South West political environment.

“The desperate response, though grossly inadequate, is a further testimony to Tinubu’s entrenched fear of an imminent loss of control of almost a decade old grip of the southwestern political space.

“Tinubu is afraid that Elrufai’s comments could awaken the spirit of self-preservation in the younger generation of South Westerners signalling an early demise of an era of domination by Tinubu and his ilk,” Turaki said in the statement.

The Group warned what it called Tinubu’s hired troubleshooters to respect democratically defined extents and limits as they attempt to protect the diminishing era of godfatherism.

“Governor Elrufai was right to have suggested that a political space devoid of the undue dominance of godfathers is achievable in Nigeria including the Lagos axis where Tinubu holds sway.

“It is also true that Governor Elrufai has uprooted the pillars of fascist godfatherism and flushed it out of the political system of Kaduna state.

“The fear of the imminent reality of Elrufai exporting the ‘end of the godfathers syndrome to other places, must have informed Tinubu’s careless reaction that only exposed his desperation for the nation’s presidency in 2023.

“It must also have informed his desperate move to disrupt the northern voter strength by attempting to dislocate the region’s political hub domiciled in Kano.

“This follows his perception of an impending defeat in the battle for the control of the soul of the National Assembly after the North had seen through his antics and is poised to scuttle it,” Turaki said.

Turaki reaffirmed his group’s commitment to the upcoming struggle for a genuinely new political order advocated by Elrufai.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are solidly behind Elrufai and his anti-godfatherism drive and shall spare no effort in promoting and protecting it,” he said.