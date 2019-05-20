Participants Decry Low Participation Of Women In Adamawa Politics

Participants at the USAID’s Women Engagement on Strategic Advocacy Submit, have decried low involvement of women in partisan politics, in the 2019 general polls in Adamawa state.

Hajiya Amina Usman, President, Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa,(JMA), who spoke on behalf of the CSOs lamented that, out of the 52 women contestants, only two made it to the Senate and state Assembly elections from the state.

Usman observed that, the only way to avoid women been marginalized in politics, is to increase allocation of political offices, for inclusion of governance and representation at all levels.

“In just concluded 2019 general polls, only 4 women contested for governorship, 2 Deputy Governor, 9 Senate, 10 House of representative.

“Two out of this large number, Aishatu Binani won APC the Senate and Mamuno Kate PDP State Assembly, which signals poor representation for women in the state.

She added that, “Issuance of free nomination forms to women and its attendence high tax incapsulated on the contestant, is a strategy to edge out women in by political parties in the state”. She added

Usman urged women to avoid late entry into politics, to enable them compete favorably with their male counterparts, while urging the INEC to embark on intensive voter education ahead of 2023 polls.

“For inclusive democracy, women must be given high premium all the demographic population of Nigeria”.

Charity Anaja, IRI State Coordinator, who read out the Country Director’s message, reiterated the Institute commitment, to advancing the course of democracy and freedom.

Anaja noted that, guide politicians to be responsive to citizens, and motivate people to engage in the political processes, had placed IRI performance high-impact work in more than 100 countries