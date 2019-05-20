NEWS
SNAP: Musician Naira Marley docked over alleged cyber crime
Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley), on Monday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos over allegations bordering on credit card fraud and cybercrime.
He was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Justice I.N. Oweibo stood down the case some minutes after the musician entered the dock, to wait for his counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo .
