Still On el-Rufai’s Comment On Tinubu

Last week, at one of his several visits to Lagos, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, in what appeared to be a politically motivated speech laid out the blueprint for the possible defeat of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the grand master of Lagos politics. The comment made by el-Rufai seems unrehearsed, looking at way he overacted. Governor el-Rufai reminded Nigerians that whenever he intended to malign a responsible person he can easily forget history and how politicians play power games. I was convinced that el-Rufai’s words were deliberate attack on Ahmed Tinubu’s personality.

According to media reports, the question that led to the answer about Lagos politics and godfatherism came from one Muiz Banire, a Lagos State politician and a supposed victim of Tinubu’s political prowess. As expected, el-Rufai was quick to jump on the question like he had been waiting for it all his life. He used all inappropriate language, conjuring some statistics, mapping and elaborating on how to dismantle Tinubu’s long progressive political structure.

el-rufai was quoted during the event as saying that, “Here in Lagos, you have over six million registered voters, only about a million voted (in 2019 general elections); five million did not vote.

“If I want to run for governor of Lagos, I will start now. I will commission a study to know why those five million registered voters did not vote; where did they go on election day? Then I will start visiting them for the next four years. I will try and get just two million of them to come and vote for me; I will defeat any godfather.”

Lagos politics is far bigger and complex than Kaduna where el-Rufai derived his example of defeating godfatherism. For years now, people have been talking about how the population of other ethnic groups who also populate Lagos will eventually truncate Tinubu’s influence, but it has yet to happen. His political structure has managed to reconcile different social spheres that transcend provincial Yoruba politics. That is why his reign in Lagos has lasted longer than almost any other politician in Nigeria (and Africa in general).

It is almost hilarious that el-Rufai would go to Lagos and begin to draw a map on how to retire Tinubu. Does he know how many politicians in Lagos and beyond that are ready to sell their souls to the devil to be given the opportunity Tinubu has?

He bragged that, “with N2 billion; if you start you can achieve,” he pointed at his co-conspirators “you see these guys with black ties, they will give you the N2 billion.”

el-Rufai should be watched. For someone like him to think about removing a political godfather is a serious issue. el-Rufai should know that in Yorubaland the godfather position is not going to be vacant anytime soon.

The governor insisted that the days of Godfatherism in Nigeria are gone and that Lagos should learn from him and apply the method he used in Kaduna in retiring godfathers. el-Rufai went the extra mile and said that he remains unapologetic on his words.

He said he does not worry over the criticisms that may follow his comment and that he does not have any apology for what he said against the APC national leader. el-Rufai clearly lacks the political moral background to challenge the Jagaban, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is being loved by his people because of the immeasurable values he has placed on them.

They follow him because he doesn’t disappoint them. They follow him because he is focused and dynamic. People in the Southwest region follow Asiwaju because he doesn’t fail them. They follow him because he is dependable. They respect him because he fights for them.

Jagaban has never regarded himself as a godfather, rather a politician who leads a movement he inherited from his forefathers like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, MK Abiola, etc. No doubt, Jagaban has established himself as a real democrat, an obvious example can be seen in the way he accommodates some personalities within the region into his cabinet from different states. People like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, former Governor of Osun Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Ekiti Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Lagos Akinwumi Ambode and current Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed among others. That clearly shows his commitment to democracy.

el-Rufai’s shameless attacks and blackmail on Bola Tinubu recently in which he described him as a Godfather is nothing but hypocrisy and political indiscipline that even the person on the street cannot condone.

The position that the Jagaban holds today in Nigeria is such that he commands respect and loyalty from a cross section of the populace. That is why, we in the Northern part of the country are in consultation with other key stakeholders and are reaching out to ensure that selfish and unpatriotic people like Governor el-Rufai are restrained from jeopardizing the hope of Nigerians towards the unity and development of this country come 2023.

– Mustapha Kalgo wrote from Sokoto