NEWS
Tribunal Dismisses Adelabu, APC’s Application To Recount Ballot Papers
The Oyo state governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed an application filed by Mr Adebayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of the APC to recount all the ballot papers used in the March 9 election.
It was gathered that Adelabu and his party are challenging the declaration of Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of PDP, by INEC has the winner of the March 9 governorship election in Oyo state.
Adelabu through his Counsel, Mr Titus Asaolu ,SAN, had filed an application seeking to recount all the ballot papers used in the March 9 election.
Delivering his ruling on Monday, the three-man panel, chaired by Justice Sirajo Muhammed, dismissed the application, adding that it would jeopardise the respondents’ right to fair hearing.
Mohammed said that the petitioners were only challenging the result of few local governments in conduct of the governorship election and not all the 33 local government of the state.
The judge said that filling an application now to count all the ballot papers used in the election would amount to amending the petitioners’ pleadings.
He said that the time allowed to amend pleadings of all parties has elapsed and no pleadings can be amended at this stage.
Mohammed said that the petitioners were also not consistent on the date the election was conducted as they were quoting different date in their application.
The judge then dismissed the application and fixed June 10 for commencement of hearing, adding that pre-hearing has ended. (NAN)
