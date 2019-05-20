NEWS
Trump’s ‘Genocidal Taunts’ Will Not End Iran – Zarif
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s “genocidal taunts” and warned him not to threaten the country.
With tensions rising, Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.”
Mr Zarif said the president should look at history. “Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone… Try respect – it works!”
The US has deployed additional warships and planes to the Gulf in recent days.
But Mr Trump’s tweet marked a shift in tone after recent attempts by him to downplay the possibility of a military conflict with Iran. Last week, when asked by reporters if the US was going to war with Iran, he said: “I hope not.”
His warning to Iran was issued hours after a rocket was fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and hit a building about 0.5km (0.3 miles) from the US embassy.
The US recently evacuated non-emergency staff from the mission because of what it called a “serious” threat reportedly linked to Iran-backed forces in Iraq.
Writing on Twitter on Monday, Iran’s foreign minister said the US president was being “goaded” by what he called the “B Team” – a reference to US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Mr Trump “hopes to achieve what Alexander [the Great], Genghis [Khan] & other aggressors failed to do. Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. #EconomicTerrorism & genocidal taunts won’t ‘end Iran’,” he added.
“#NeverThreatenAnIranian. Try respect – it works!”
On Saturday, Mr Zarif had insisted that Iran did not want a war.
BBC
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED2 hours ago
Place your sponsored article on LEADERSHIP for good mileage
- CRIME16 hours ago
Police Kill 1, Arrest 7 Kidnappers Of UBEC Chairman
- NEWS22 hours ago
FCT VIO Says `For Sale’ Sign On Moving Vehicles Illegal
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
NNPC To Inaugurate Largest LPG Storage In Benin
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Voting Pattern Threatens Inauguration Of 9th Senate
- NEWS22 hours ago
Central Bank Secures $500m Loan To Ease Dollar Shortages
- BUSINESS7 hours ago
FG Rakes In N393.7bn From VAT In 4 Months
- NEWS7 hours ago
‘Ortom Fuelled Hatred In Benue’