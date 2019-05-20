VIOs Petition Senate Against New FRSC Bill

Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs) in the country, under the auspices of National Conference of Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation, have petitioned the Senate against the passage of the Federal Road Safety Commission Bill 2019, into law.

A copy of the petition, which was signed by the national chairman and secretary of the group, Engr. Paul Bepeh and Mr. Durojaiye Babawale Olalekan, respectively and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, noted that the FRSC Bill 2019 if passed into law, would generate constitutional conflicts between the federal and state operatives, whereby the constitution may be breached.

The petition also pointed that the bill a duplication of functions of the FRSC and state/FCT road traffic agencies, subjecting Nigerians, especially motorists and other classes of road users, who may be arrested and prosecuted under duplicated laws and regulations.

It maintained that CAP 548 LFN, which the proposed FRSC Bill, seeks to repeal, is the laws through which states/FCT generate constitutional authority to regulate road traffic and motor administration, adding that if passed into law, the national assembly and the presidency may have finally created a huge crisis in this direction.

“CAP 548 LFN provides and prescribes on matters affecting motor vehicles administration. Its procedures and processes and the current Federal Road Safety Commission 2007 Act and the proposed new bill are complete repetition of the provisions of CAP 548 LFN.

The Nigeria motorists have resorted to attacking government road traffic/safety operatives as they are being double taxed and being penalized by the same law and by different agencies of federal and state agencies caused by encroachment of the FRSC into state affairs of motor vehicle and road traffic matters.”

The road traffic officers also called for the review of FRSC Act of 2007, as it is clearly in conflict with every aspect of motor vehicles administration, which according to them, is a residual matter in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He continued, “The primary mandate of the FRSC is for safety of roads, removal of road obstructions, build emergency clinics on high ways, advise the federal government on how best to reduce road accidents, rescue crash victims and conduct road safety audits for the construction of roads for the safety of its users.

But in 2007, this mandate was reviewed where those aspects of motor vehicle administration, a major source of internal revenue of states/FCT were encroached upon to the extent that their functions and operations are not only limited on federal roads, but operates on state roads and ranking revenue from both state and local government roads, known as trunk A and B roads.”