NEWS
2 FRSC Officers Abducted In Osun
Two regular Marshalls of the Federal Road Safety Commission i(FRSC) n Osun State were yesterday night reportedly abducted by people suspected to be kidnappers.
It was learnt that the duo were kidnapped at Iwaraja/Ipetu-ijesa axis of Akure/Ilesa road while travelling to Akure, Ondo state.
The circumstances surrounding the abducted FRSC officials simply identified as Baiyeguni and Abioye were still cloudy as of the time of filling this report.
However, the spokesperson of the Osun state police command, Folashade Odoro confirmed the incident and maintained that the police would get to the root of the matter.
Osun state sector commander of the FRSC, Mr. Peter Oke could not be reached for comments.
