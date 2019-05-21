9mobile Introduces WhatsApp Customer Care

9mobile, a telecommmunications company on Tuesday said it had introduced a personalised WhatsApp Customer Care to allow subscribers have uninterrupted access to the network.

According to Adebisi Idowu, the Vice President, Marketing, 9mobile, the WhatsApp Customer care channel would be on 09092000192.

Idowu in a statement in Lagos, said that through the app, which was accessible to over 1.2 billion users globally and over 3 million users on the 9mobile network, they would be offering their subscribers a simple and cost-effective support channel available from the convenience of their phones.

He said that as the largest messaging application, WhatsApp had the capacity to enhance customer engagement while also creating a strong brand awareness among its subscribers.

“In today’s world of evolving technology, we have decided to keep up with the changing times by bringing our services closer to our numerous subscribers.

“With the 9mobile WhatsApp Customer Care, subscribers are assured of a seamless service, immediate response and timely resolution of their queries.

“The product also offers us the opportunity to create an alternate channel specifically tailored to our customers preferences. With this addition, customers have unlimited access to us,” Idowu said.

He noted that since the company’s entry into the Nigerian market over 10 years ago, they had consistently launched pioneering solutions that supported individuals, businesses and communities.