9th Assembly: Right the Wrongs of Past Speakers, Umahi urges Gbajabiamila

State Governor, Chief David Umahi on Tuesday urged the Leader of the House of Representatives and speakership candidate in the 9th Assembly, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to right the wrongs of the past Speakers of the Assembly who did not accommodate members of the House from South East in the scheme of things.

Governor Umahi who made the disclosure at the Presidential lodge government House Abakaliki when he recieved in audience the Leader in furtherance of his consultation to the South East zone.

Hon Gbajabiamila was in the state with over (103) members of the House of Representatives to seek the support and endorsement of Governor Umahi.

Governor Umahi who expressed the concern that in the past, House of Representatives members fron the zone were not given juicy position urged the House Leader to right the wrongs of the past Speakers if elected.

He said that the house leadership if elected should not dwell so much on party affairs but should think of how to build and develop the nation. “I want to thank my president and of course the House of Representative and all the national Assembly. Just few days back, part of our loan was approved finally by the federal executive council, FEC.

Governor Umahi who commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the construction of the second Niger Bridge adding that the Federal Executive Council also approved part of the fund for the reconstruction of the Abakaliki ring road.

“When my members in the House spoke to me about your coming, I told them that Gbagamiala are very intelligent and he has no problem and we should work with him. We can do nothing but to allying with you and so, it is important that by Gods willing and Grace, if you get there, think of our national unity and development”.

“I am the chairman of the south east governor’s forum and people have been asking us, in the issue of the national assembly leadership, what do we stand to get?

“But I believe in something, if you can’t beat them you join them. Because we don’t have the majority of the House of Representatives and even if we decide to pull out, there is little we can do. But it is umportant that we are remembered and carried along. I assure you that i am with you and I will support you.” he added.

Earlier in his statement, the Leader of the House who gave the theme of his campaign as “Nation building, a joint task” said that he decided to join the race having garnered many experience of lawmaking among other numerous leadership qualities that stands him out as the most qualified.

Hon Gbajabiamila who described Governor Umahi as a detrabalized Nigeria commended the Governor for the cordial relationship that exist between him and the National Assembly members and promised to carry everyone along.