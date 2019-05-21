Again, Hoodlums Attack SEMA Office, Carts Away Acs In C/River

Two weeks after hoodlums from Mary Slessor Avenue/Bogobiri axis of Calabar metropolis Cross River State, attacked the warehouse belonging to State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, hoodlums has again launched attack on the agency’s administrative block carting away airs conditioners.

The hoodlums stormed the agency’s administrative block and carted away with two air-conditioners, one belonging to the Cross River State Newspaper, publisher of Chronicles newspapers (who shares the same block with SEMA)and the second air- conditioner belonging to the state Emergency Management Agency SEMA.

A source at the premises of the agency told our correspondent in Calabar yesterday that the criminals who stormed the agency agency’s premises on Sunday afternoon during church hour and stole the air conditioners.

A security man at the agency Mr. Effiok Eyo Ekpenyong claiming to be at the scene of the incidence, stated that about eight hoodlums stormed the premises of the agency with armed to the teeth with dangerous weapons like daggers, machetes and broken bottles to unleash mayhem on any one who dares to stop them from stealing.

Ekpeyong stated that the criminals cut off a pipe which connects the air-conditioner compressor with electric wires stressing that they thieves lifted the two air-conditioners and headed towards the big gutter that links the agency with houses in Mary Slessor Avenue.

He said that held one of the criminals firmly so that he can hand him over to police adding that he pulled out his phone from one of his pockets to call the chief security and general manager of Cross River newspaper corporation, the other seven thieves ran back to attack him.

Effiok said “At that point I know say them get power pass me. I leave the thief and ran for my dear life because their leader tell one of the thief to cut me machete”.

The security man maintained that the criminals took the air-conditioners and dumped the appliances in the big gutter with the hope of returning back to the place to pick the appliances at night when it is dark.

“I also called my chief security officer Mr. Nsa and showed him where the air-conditioners were hidden in the gutter perhaps to come and carry the ACs at night when it is dark. We paid N1,500 to some boys who were working at the car wash to assist us pull the ACs and put in the vehicle to the premises of our office”. Effiok said.

However, a staff of the agency who spoke in anonymity claiming to have worked in the agency for some number of years apportioned the blame on the state Governor who had left the agency without releasing impress to the management of the agency to engage security agencies to safe guard the warehouse and entire premises as it was done by Gov. Ayade’s predecessors.

In his reactions, SEMA director general, Mr. Princewill Ayim via a phone interview telephone interview said the hoodlums scaled the agency’s weak and broken fence through the Mary Slessor/Bogobiri axis and stole the Air-conditioners stressing that the appliances had been recovered.

Ayim added that plans were on ground by the state government to engaged the police so that they can keep vigil in the premises so as to put a stop at the nonsense.

“State Government already have a plans to errect a state of the art-facility to which can serve as a warehouse ”

He said that the state Governor isn’t happy with the recurrent invasion of the agency’s premises in the last two weeks and warned that government would stop at nothing to ensure that those behind the act were made to pay dearly.

Ayim stated, “This is like a siege if not why would the premesis of the agency suffer two attacks in just two weeks? Ayim queried.

on her part, the Cross River State police Public Relations Officer Police PPRO,Irene Ugbo said that investigation is currently on-going to ensure that perpetrators of the distardly act are broke to book.