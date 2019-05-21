Again, Reps Approve 2 State Constituencies in Benue

The House of Representatives has again approved the creation of another two state constituencies from Ushongo State Constituency of Benue state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Just a week ago, the green Chamber had approved request by INEC to comply with Supreme Court order in the case of INEC Vs. Guma LG council, suit No. (SC/195/2016) to create the new constituencies in Guma LGA.

Yesterday in plenary, the House again directed that the boundaries of Ushongo state constituency be altered by restoring the suppressed Mata and Mbagwa state constituencies respectively.

In the new arrangement of creation, Mata state constituency would have six council wards comprising Ikov, Mbagba, Mbagwaza, Mbayegh and Utange while the suppressed Mbagwa has six wards with Atikyese, Lessel, Mbaaka, Mbaanyam, Mbaawe and Mbakuha accordingly.

The House said it gave the approval because INEC was seemingly unwilling to comply with resolution to conduct elecrions into the restored two state constituencies.

It further said the House recieved a petition dated 29, September, 2019 from the committee on public petitions requesting the National Assembly to urgen INEC to restore the two conatituencies and conduct elections in same.

Also, the House recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja had on 13 January, 2005, in the case of Ushongo LG versus INEC, suit No.(FHC/ABJ/CS/562/2004) delivered a consent jusdgement and INEC to restore the supressed Mata and Mbagwa state constituencies in Ushongo LGA.

The motion on the approval for creation of the constituencies was moved by Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok (PDP, Plateau) and Benjamin Wayo (APC, Benue).

Wayo said approval of restoration of the suppressed constituencies is the fulfilment of his campaign promise to his constituents since 2015 because the people have yearned for it for so long.

Meanwhile, leading the debate, Pwajok argued that section 113 of the 1999 Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria provides that “the boundaries of each state constituency shall be such that the number of inhabitants thereof is as nearly equal to the population quota as is reasonably practicable.”

Also, the lawmaker noted that section 114 of the 1999 constitution enables INEC to review the division of every state constituencies at intervals of not less than ten years and may ulter same in accordance with the review.