Amaechi Spoke The Truth On Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze

The secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dimm Uche Okwukwu has stated that the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, spoke the truth about the Igbo quest for the presidency in 2023. In a statement signed by the secretary general and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, Okwukwu maintained that Amaechi’s assertion that Ndigbo had by an act of omission or commission shot themselves out of the presidency come 2023 is the truth.

He stated that the suspended president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, betrayed Amaechi and the Igbo race as he (Nwodo) had earlier agreed with him (Amaechi) that Ohanaeze Ndigbo would be neutral and wont endorse any candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

The secretary general regretted that Nwodo and the likes of the secretary, Ohaneze Youth Council (OYC), Mazi Okwu Nnabuike endorsed Atiku Abubakar without affording Amaechi the opportunity to present the reasons for the President’s bid for a second term.

“Unknown to the likes of Nnabuike, Amaechi, Ngige, Ogbonnaya Onu and other Igbo sons and daughters within the All Progressives Congress (APC), are great Igbo patriots and true nationalists. “Amaechi and his fellow patriots had argued that it was better for Ndigo to vote massively for President Buhari to provide them the space to politically and morally demand for an Igbo President in 2023.”