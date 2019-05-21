Amosun Elevates 75 ‘Baales’ To Coronet Obas

As part of efforts to enhance grassroots development and sustainability in Ogun State, Governor Ibikunle Amosun has presented letters of appointment as Coronet Obas to 75 newly promoted Village Chiefs also known as Baales.

Performing the installation and presentation of letters to the monarchs at the Obas’ complex hall, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, Amosun said the gesture was his way of showing appreciation to the traditional institutions, for being part of his success story.

He noted that, the promotion exercise fulfilled the requirements for upgrade of traditional rulers, as stipulated in sub sections (1) and (2) of section 25 of Chiefs laws of Ogun state, adding that all appointments and promotion followed due process and recommendations from their prescribed authorities.

Amosun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, pointed out that Ogun state had witnessed tremendous growth and development in the last eight years, noting that traditional institutions had played prominent roles in achieving this by ensuring that peace and stability reigns in their domains.

“Our administration recognises the importance of traditional rulers, as they have contributed immensely to the success of our tenure. No doubt, today’s promotion exercise was carried out to compensate our Baales by upgrading them to Coronet Obas.

“It is of note that our new Kabiyesis are responsible people and to whom much is given, much is expected.

The responsibilities at hand are enormous, so Kabiyesis, you must live up to these expectations”, Amosun remarked.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, stated that the state government was conscious of development at the grassroots, hence, the need to put the right people at the helms of affairs, so that dividends of democracy could spread to every area.