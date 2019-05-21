Benue South APC Exco Visits Akume, Lauds His Leadership Style, Vow To Unseat Ortom At The Tribunal

A delegation of the Benue South Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the deputy governorship candidate Dr Sam Ode has expressed its confidence in ousting incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom at the Elections Petition Tribunal.

The Chapter made this known while on a solidarity visit to the residence of Senator George Akume in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, Barr. John Ochoga urged the members to remain committed despite the trying times, imploring them to learn to protect the Party across board.

“we will send Ortom packing out of Government House.’ Ochoga said.

State Chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro and the Zonal Chairman conducted the proceedings during the visit. Prominent speakers at the event include Prof John Enyi, Hon Abu Amali, Hon Adam Okloho and a former governorship aspirant of the Party, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi both emphasized that the loss of Senator Akume was not the end of his political career, stressing that it was a sign of greater things to come.

Deputy Governorship Candidate in the recently held election, Hon Sam Ode said the Senatorial Zone had proved wrong, pundits who thought the Zone was a safe sanctuary for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that the performance of the APC had put to rest all such conjectures.

Parts of the the delegates are State officers from the zone , nine Local government Party Chairmen from the Zone and all Coordinators of the Jime/Ode Campaign Organisation ( JOCO) from Benue South. Also

in attendance are Chief Simon Shango, Dr Ashwe Paul, Hon Benard Ochepa and Mr Paul Ella Abechi Barr Jacob Ajene moved the motion for a vote of confidence and was seconded by Mr Peter Ochiba

On his part, the North Central Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator George Akume, appreciated the group for the visit, urged all to redouble their efforts for the interest of APC, the ruling party.

Stressing that the dualization of the Abuja-Lafia and Makurdi roads had assumed an interesting dimension. He went further to wish the Party’s Governorship Candidate, Barr Emmanuel Jime and his Running Mate, Sam Ode well at the elections petitions tribunal.