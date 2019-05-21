Connect with us
Egypt To Hike Electricity Prices By Nearly 15%

Published

1 min ago

on


The Egyptian Electricity Minister, Mohamed Shaker, said on Tuesday that the country would raise its electricity prices by an average of 14.9 per cent as of the 2019/20 fiscal year starting in July.

The prices for the low-voltage electricity used in homes and commercial enterprises will increase by 19 per cent and for the high-voltage electricity used in heavy industry by 10 per cent, Shaker said.

In recent years, the government of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi has introduced cuts to energy subsidies as part of austerity measures linked to a 12-billion-dollar bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Egypt hiked the electricity prices by an average of 26 per cent in the fiscal year 2018-19.

The austerity measures, which included the flotation of the local currency and raising taxes, have left many Egyptians struggling to make ends meet.

 


