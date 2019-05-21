FG Okays 0.2% Import Levy On CIF

The federal government has approved a rate of 0.2 percent as a new import levy on Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) that will be charged on imports coming into Nigeria.

Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council presided over by Vice President,Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

According to her ,the purpose of the new levy is to enable the African Union member countries pay on a sustainable basis their subscriptions to African Union.

She said: “The exceptions includes goods originating from outside the territory of member countries that are coming into the country for consumptions. It also includes goods that are coming in for aid and also it includes goods that are originating from non-member countries but are imported through specific financing agreements that ask for such kinds of exemptions.

“It also exempts goods that have been ordered and are under importation process before the scheme was announced into effect. The council also approved that for Nigeria knowing that what will accrue from this new levy will be more than what is required as subscriptions to the African Union, that the balance that will be left will be ring first and put in a special account in the Central Bank of Nigeria and will be used to financed her subscriptions to multilateral organizations as the World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and institutions like that. And if there is any excess left from that in the revenue pool, it will be used to finance the budget.

She also said the second approval was the setting up of the steering committee to be chaired by the Vice President for the design and implementation of a national single window.

She said the national single window is a web portal that would be able to integrate all the government agencies that are operators that are implementers in the port business or trading in the port system.

The Finance minister also disclosed that Council also approved an extension of a Central Bank of Nigeria intervention that will be used to continue to support the power sector specifically the generation arm of the sector.

“This is based on a commitment that we signed into as a country, where we have several guarantees to the Generation Companies (GenCos) to bridge any gap that they have after the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) has settled them.

During his briefing, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ,Mohammed Bello said that he presented nine memoranda expected to provide infrastructure to the city and all were approved.

He said the first memo is for the award of contract for the rehabilitation of failed walkways within the Wuse District of the Federal Capital City and that contract was awarded at the cost of N1.9 billion with a completion period of twelve months.

He added that the second contract was for the preparation of the electricity master plan for Phase IV of the Federal Capital City at the cost of N189 million with a completion of ten months.

According to him “The third contract is the design of infrastructure for what we called institution and research district which is in phase III of the Federal Capital City at the cost of N197 million.

“The fourth is engineering design of infrastructure for sector G and H in Phase III of the Federal Capital City awarded at the cost of N118.575 million with a completion period of six months.

“The fifth is for the design of inter-sceptic sewage line for the federal capital city in the total sum of N125 million.

“The next one is the contract for the construction of the School of Science at the permanent site of the FCT College of Education Zuba at the cost of N701 million with a co pelt ion period of 42 weeks.

“The other contract is the final engineering design of infrastructure and production of tender documents for Dawaki District in the sum of N259 million with a six moth completion period.

“Also a contract for engineering and infrastructure design for a 41km Nynya-Guruku-Mpape which will burst out at the Outer Northern Express Way which is called Murtala Mohammed Expressway at the cost of N174 million with completion period of six months.

He further stated that the next one is for the supply and installation of a city scanner machine for the Maitama District Hospital with a delivery period of eight weeks at the cost of N190 million. While the other contract is for engineering infrastructure for Kabusa District at the total cost of N179 million.

On his part, minister of Budget and national planning Udoma Udoma, briefed council on the first quarter GDP performance numbers released yesterday.

According to him,the GDP numbers indicate continuing economic growth In the first quarter of 2019 noting that the economic recorded a real GDP growth of 2.01%.

Disclosing that this growth reflects the strongest first quarter performance in GDP since 2015, Udoma added that the first quarter is always the weakest in terms of growth.

.